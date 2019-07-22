3 health problems, that ashamed to say

There are health problems in which you are afraid to admit, not that to another person. That is why with such sensitive matters, or do not go to the doctor at all, or drag to the last.

We are talking primarily about incontinence of stool and gases, hemorrhoids and constipation. What to do when you encounter such health problems, says Magicforum.

The incontinence (incontinence of feces and gases)

This health problem is defined as the uncontrollable discharge of feces and (or) gas for a period of not less than one month the person whose age is over 4 years old. Previously, these physical problems were under control, and now broken? So we are talking about incontinence.

Statistics on the disease varies. According to various research papers, the prevalence varies from 1.4% to 18%. Doctors believe that causes such health problems may be several. Disease and treatment is a comprehensive approach. Risk factors include diabetes mellitus, pregnancy, chronic diarrhea, urinary incontinence, Smoking, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, previously held coloproctological intervention.

Health problem can be caused by not only the anatomical characteristics of the sphincter, but the condition of the nervous system. Doctors divide fecal incontinence into organic, when violation of integrity of sphincter and non-organic (functional) and mixed forms.

If you encounter this “embarrassing” health problems should seek help from a specialist. Most likely, in this case, you will be assigned to follow a particular diet. Nutrition plays a crucial role in getting rid of this problem.

Sometimes used surgical treatment of sacral neuromodulation. On average during such treatment in patients improved substantially. But we must understand that instantaneous getting rid of the problem impossible. For example, patients reported improvement by more than 50% of episodes of fecal incontinence per week in the first year after surgery, and 84% noticed improvement in long – term period more than 36 months.

Hemorrhoids

This problem is also fear to discuss, fear of the dentist Coloproctology makes people suffer for months. This is wrong, as you can significantly spoil your health by in silence.

Hemorrhoids is a pathological increase of hemorrhoids. Most often, this health problem occurs due to acute or chronic circulatory disorders. And it appears equally in both men and women.

The main symptom is prolapse of the anus, secretion of blood and the presence of enlarged hemorrhoids. Sometimes people feel a sense of discomfort, the humidity in the anus, itching, burning. But pain are extremely rare. If there is mucous discharge from the rectum, then to run to the doctor immediately.

In this case, it is forbidden to self-medicate, and especially to reduce the enlarged nodes. Timely treatment to the doctor will get rid of health problems and prevent more serious consequences, for example, constipation and problems with the gastrointestinal tract.

Treatment also involves diet. The diet must include wheat bran, sea salt, Flaxseed as sources of dietary fiber. Surgical methods are reasonable only in the second stage of the disease. Of course, this is solved individually.

Constipation

This health problem is present in the lives of many people. Moreover, it is believed that to go with her to the doctor even more embarrassing than hemorrhoids. Constipation is a difficulty in the excretion of stool from the rectum. Patients often decide to avoid going to the hospital and use home methods, including laxatives, enemas.

However, this does not solve the health problem at the root, but only temporarily relieves the severity of the burden. Otherwise there can be severe consequences – violations of the intestinal microflora, which entails a reduction in local and General immunity, disorders of digestion, deficiency of vitamins and minerals, gastrointestinal diseases and intoxication. Prolonged constipation can cause that the weight will not decrease, and even increase. In addressing the indicators should return to normal.

Very often it is the diet and dietary restrictions can become a cause of constipation. Insufficient amount of fiber, fluids, no sports, Breakfast – all these are the kind of mistakes that lead to such health problem. Meanwhile, dietary fiber and water is incredibly important for good digestion and defecation.

As a rule, the elimination of these errors will help you solve the problem with constipation. If this does not help, you should seek the advice of a doctor. Such problems do not be shy – remember that such as you, may be thousands.

Medikforum