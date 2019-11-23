3 major changes in lifestyle to prevent diabetes
Scientists note that although type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented, reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes is quite real. Certain changes in lifestyle can help a person to avoid development of this disease.
Diabetes is a growing health problem worldwide. It has two forms: type 1 diabetes also known as juvenile diabetes, resulting from reduced production of insulin by the pancreas, and type 2 diabetes, which is a progressive disease caused by insulin resistance or loss of the pancreas to adequately produce insulin.
Today both types of diabetes are incurable, but certain activities and lifestyle habits can help prevent type 2 diabetes. Scientific experts have concluded that although other risk factors of diabetes, such as age, family history, gestational diabetes, and race cannot be controlled, these three changes in lifestyle can have a significant impact on health and help avoid diabetes.
Stick to a balanced diet. Nutrition is crucial to maintaining overall health. The observance of a balanced diet, according to experts, not only means choosing nutrient-dense foods, but also to reduce the consumption of sweets, high-calorie foods and snacks, savory foods, convenience foods, carbonated drinks and refined grains and flours. They should prefer foods rich in fiber, healthy fats, proteins, minerals and vitamins.
“A balanced anti-diabetic diet should mainly consist of vegetable products, such as leafy greens, vegetables with a low starch content, legumes, fresh fruits, lean proteins, nuts, seeds and whole grains such as oats, whole wheat, brown rice,” shared the researchers.
Regular physical activity. Regular exercise or physical activity is the key not only to prevention of diabetes, this is connected with a wide range of health benefits. Studies have shown that regular physical exercises improve mental health, promote weight loss, strengthen bones and muscles, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, enhance skin health and improve cognitive function. To maintain physical activity at a healthy level is a good aerobic exercises such as swimming, Jogging, Cycling or brisk walking. Performing simple stretching every 30 minutes is also an effective way to stay physically active during the day.
To maintain a healthy weight. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can seem like a daunting task, but it’s important to prevent diabetes. In particular, the loss of only five percent of weight can reduce the risk of developing diabetes.
To maintain a healthy weight, you need to be a physically active person and do not overeat. Experts give advice: to feel full longer and do not suffer from increased appetite, eat more foods rich in fiber and protein. Drinking water, especially used for a few minutes before each meal is an effective way to lower the number of calories consumed.