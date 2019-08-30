$3 million of compensation: in Nevada, an innocent woman has spent 35 years in prison
A resident of Nevada was mistakenly served 35 years in prison and received $ 3 million in compensation. This writes Lenta.Ru.
In 1980, a 29-year-old Cathy woods was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of 19-year-old student Michelle Mitchell. The crime was committed in 1976. Soon after the Supreme court of Nevada reversed the sentence, but in 1984 a woman was convicted again. The superior court hearing the case, left the sentence in force.
In 2015, discovered at the crime scene, a cigarette butt was subjected to DNA examination and found the name of the real killer Michelle Mitchell. They found Rodney Halbower, the suspect in the rape and murder five women. In 2018 he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 17-year-old Paula Baxter and 18-year-old Veronica KASHO.
In 1976, Cathy woods worked in a bar in Reno (NV), where she was murdered Mitchell. The murder charge was based on the recognition of the employee of the psychiatric hospital, where she later fell. In the opinion of counsel, the Pasic Maizie (Maizie Pusich), woods lied to her transferred to a private room.
“She said that she is not dangerous to others, to qualify for a private room, she explains. — Then she began to say that killed a woman in Reno.” Itself woods says he does not remember.
27 August 2019, it was decided to pay an American a cash compensation of three million dollars. “No amount of money can make up for what had to go through woods, says her lawyer Elizabeth van. But we, at least, will be able to provide adequate care for her.”
Now WAN is seeking for his client the additional payment for caused her moral damage. The lawyer said that in 2019 the territory of Nevada came into force a new law that allows the unjustly convicted person to require the payment of up to $ 3.5 million.