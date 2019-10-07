3 reasons to go to air travel this fall
Ticket prices are down a record — it was the perfect time to take a trip of your dreams or just take a vacation and fly aimlessly. Here are three reasons why it’s worth doing in the near future.
1. Incredibly cheap tickets
This year the prices of some flights was even lower than expected. For example, in July the most inexpensive flight to Rome and back cost $ 450 — this is a very good offer. But by the end of the last week in October the price dropped to an incredible 301 of the dollar, writes USA Today.
Here are a few suggestions: all prices are round trip for travel in October or November. As always, airlines may change these data without notice. Prices can also vary depending on days of the week on which you fly; search tool that focuses on the autumn months, can help you to find the best deals.
Flights to USA
- From Chicago to New Orleans — $ 70
- From Los Angeles to Philadelphia — 178 $
- From new York to Charleston — $ 117
- From San Francisco to Las Vegas — $ 81
Fares to Europe
- From Boston to Rome — $ 260
- From Boston to Paris — $ 339
- From Los Angeles to London — $ 332
- From Los Angeles to Prague — $ 521
- From new York to Paris — $ 296
- From new York to Madrid — $ 317
All of these rates dropped for one reason: the summer is over. American families don’t fly on vacation, and most people waiting for flights in holidays or business trips. But quite possibly this is the year you want to miss a trip to thanksgiving to get somewhere else much cheaper and fun.
Remember that the days around thanksgiving are not cheap to fly within the country, so travel before or after this period, and always compare rates.
2. Great weather
Autumn is the best time to travel in different directions: if you want to go skiing in the Alps or Tahoe in late November or early December, it’s time to buy tickets. Maybe you want to admire the autumn foliage in New England or another beautiful place to relax on the beach in Florida or Hawaii.
Autumn is a great time to enjoy lunch in a street cafe in Paris or new York, and in both cities there are many museums and theatres that you can visit, when temperatures during the day will decrease.
3. Far fewer people
To see the Eiffel tower or Disneyland, there are always a lot of wishing, but huge crowds of tourists that can be seen in July, usually reduced to a much more modest groups in October.
This does not mean that you should not reserve tickets at the iconic sights, but you are much more likely to get the desired time intervals.
One of the last reasons to stay in the autumn unlike the summer, you will not be able to compete with other colleagues for the right to leave on certain days. This means that you will have much more chance to choose any time you want.