3 reasons why you should not solve other people’s problems
To help other people not as helpful as it seems. Yes, you can just try to fill in the missing gaps or try to help them to avoid suffering. However, you don’t have to solve their problems, because in the end you will only hurt them.
No need, no suffering can not be described as something purely negative. In fact, the frustration and pain often help us to gain inner strength. Therefore it is impossible to solve other people’s problems, getting on the path to personal development of others.
The only time you should solve the problem for another person, is when he is physically or mentally incapable of taking care of himself. It concerns children and people with disabilities that make them dependent on others. In any other situation you should avoid, otherwise you risk to bring them more harm than good.
Therefore, the three main reasons why you cannot solve other people’s problems.
1. You suppress their endurance and ingenuity
People come into this world, not being able to solve problems or find solutions. It all comes with practice. This ability has cognitive, emotional and behavioral aspects. This means that people just can’t learn to solve problems in one night!
The only way to develop the ability to solve them is to face them face to face. Yes, to shift a decision to another person would be far more comfortable, but this way you are losing confidence in their own abilities and become dependent.
You cannot solve other people’s problems because you are limiting the development of people’s endurance and ingenuity. And these qualities are very important for survival. They allow us to fly, not tied to any one place.
2. This hampers development and causes dependence
This aspect is closely connected with the previous one. What happens when a person is the one who is constantly pulling him out of trouble? It just stops to grow and develop, while remaining mentally immature person. His emotions, feelings, and behavior also seemed to freeze at the same level.
This leads to several consequences. First, people who do not know how to solve their own problems, tend to become short-tempered and demanding. They may not appreciate the assistance they provide, because they think its the responsibility of others. Such spoiled leads to the fact that these people have no idea what it’s like to achieve something on their own. The idea of having to work gives them a feeling of discomfort. And this leads to selfishness and arrogance. That is another reason why you cannot solve other people’s problems.
3. Do you know what’s best for them?
This is one of the main reasons why you may not want to solve other people’s problems. What made to think you know what’s best for another person? You look at the world and difficulties with their eyes, but others may have their own committed a different point of view.
What’s good for one may not work for another. Each of us has our own way of life. And this path should be a pleasure, helping them to become better versions of ourselves. And no one can do it for us.
Remember: it is impossible to fully put yourself in the other person.
Sometimes even the best intentions lead to terrible consequences. No one has the right to impose their solutions to other people’s problems. This can lead to the emergence of new problems or exacerbate existing ones.
The desire to solve other people’s problems is always a bad idea, because you have to make people to doubt his abilities. Want to help? Then offer support, but allow the person to make a decision and change your destiny.