3 simple exercises from an osteopath to relieve the swelling in the legs
Swelling of the legs is not only a consequence of “standing” work, according to many inhabitants. Often the edema of the lower extremities lie whiter than serious reasons. For example, health problems. Here’s how to remove swelling in the legs.
It’s hard to be on my feet all day. Those who need are unable to lie down, rest and let your feet relax, you know how it can be painful. Closer to the evening we don’t just feel the heaviness in the feet in our foot, as many put it, is literally a “buzz.” Sometimes edema. What are the causes and ways to prevent it?
Swelling of the lower limbs: causes, prevention, exercises
Swelling of the feet – specific symptom that brings discomfort and causes inconvenience of an aesthetic nature. Familiar shoes can be difficult to put on, the boots suddenly snaps, and the feet become unhealthy swelling.
If swelling of the legs appears systematically, it is an occasion to find out the causes of this symptom.
As there is swelling of the legs?
Edema is a overflow liquid of the space between cells in the soft tissue. Blood in the body, as it is known, is held in the so-called vascular bed. Through the thin wall of the capillaries is continuously exchanged, however, the liquid can be retained in the lumen of the small vessels due to the current level of the so-called oncotic pressure of blood. Simply put, the blood can bind water due to the protein. The fluid retained in the lumen of the capillary and, as its walls are adapted to this, the liquid can freely penetrate into the extravascular direction. This established system is designed for a specific hydrostatic pressure. And if it increases, the liquid component of the blood penetrates outward from the capillary through the capillary wall into the intercellular space.
3 main causes of edema
What causes the formation of edema?
1. The decline in protein in the blood. This may depend on factors of nutrition, how protein is digested by the body and from severe protein loss through the kidneys.
2. Increased permeability of the capillaries – the cause may be allergic or post-traumatic stress reaction, inflammation.
3. The increase in hydrostatic pressure in the lumen of capillaries, when “squeezed” the liquid. The most common cause of swelling. Causes of this phenomenon, as a rule, the trauma of the coccyx. This injury leads to the omission of a number of internal organs, and slightly moved down, they exert pressure on the venous and lymphatic vessels, through which blood moves from the legs.
Also, as a result of the displacement of the coccyx and the sacrum increases the tension in the muscles and the ties of the pelvic floor, and they can compress the venous and lymphatic vessels.
Edema of cardiac nature also formed the backdrop of increasing pressure in the capillaries of the feet when the heart does not give the required speed of movement of blood through the body, and she is experiencing stagnation in the lower extremities.
How to prevent swelling in the legs?
If you have enough time on your feet or to sit a lot, the swelling will occur. Indeed, in this case, the blood stagnates in the legs. It is not everyone who spends time in a standing or sitting position. Therefore, you should seek the cause of the edema is deeper. And the first thing it is advisable to go to the reception to sensible physician.
If causes of swelling of feet is not named serious illnesses, you can help reduce the swelling the following recommendations.
- To nullify the intake of alcohol.
- Use each comer point to stimulate the outflow of blood from the feet: you can lie down, raising the feet above the level of the hips.
- Massage.
- Foot bath with cooling effect, or just dousing the feet with very cold water.
- Review the diet (removed from fatty and salty food).
Exercises to relieve swelling in the legs
• If you are forced to stand for a long time, from time to time be on your toes: the blood from the legs moves passively. And when we get to work the muscle pump, thus pump the venous vessels. This is useful.
• Imagine, that the pull on the leg of the stocking. Grasp the foot with your hands is pretty tight but not too tight, and pretend “stocking pull”: on foot, on the ankle, the Shin, knee, thigh, up to the groin. Main requirement: not for a moment lose contact with the skin.
• An exercise called the “Vacuum”. Runs as for exercise of the abdominal muscles and lifting of the internal organs, and prevent swelling of the lower extremities. Lie on your back, arms lie along the body, legs bent at the knees. To breathe air and to pull the stomach in on itself. To stay in this position longer, repeat several times. To complicate the problem, it is recommended to do exercise while sitting, slowly increasing the time of muscle strain.
Optimal prevention of swelling of the feet implies that you have to monitor your body and its condition. Try not to fall on the coccyx and control the correct position of the internal organs.
Now you know the reason for the swelling is not always a long “standing” or “sitting still”. Edema of the lower extremities may be a sign of more serious health problems. In any case, prevention will ease your condition and make the swelling not so painful.