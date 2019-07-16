3 simple trick to calm my heart rate up without drugs
Sudden increased heart rate can be a sign of tachycardia associated with different disorders. Doctors told what simple techniques can help to calm, “raging” pulse and to return the heartbeat to normal without the use of drugs.
Breath control. This technique involves full concentration on your breathing, which should be smooth and deep. You need to close your eyes, follow each breath, try to feel it without the distraction of thoughts more than anything. This technique soothes and aligns heart rate.
The agreement with the body. You should lie down, the body must take a horizontal position. Mentally it must “talk”: tell the body that it is not necessary now activity, and he should behave better. This helps bring the heart rate back to normal.
Wash with cold water. It causes the “reflex of a diver”, which in the body leads to decrease of activity of all systems, and helps to relieve high pulse.
Doctors remind that a sudden increase in heart rate with episodes of repetition – it’s an alarming sign. It indicates a high probability of violations in the conductive system of the heart. They, in turn, are associated with hypertension, atherosclerosis, increased function of the thyroid gland. One of the most dangerous conditions, causing increased heart rate is atrial fibrillation, an abnormal heart rhythm in which there is an increased risk of stroke.
So to ignore a sudden became a high pulse is impossible. Should seek medical examination and the first-aid kit equipped with medicines for normalizing heart rhythm.
“In a normal resting pulse should be between 60-100 beats per minute. If the impact rate at rest above 100 per minute, then we are talking about tachycardia. Pulse above 100 beats per minute is a normal physiological reaction only in a state of physical activity, fear, anxiety,” explained experts.