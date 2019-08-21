3 therapeutic infusion, to strengthen and purify the veins and arteries!
Do you know who the most dangerous enemy of our health? I know that takes the lives of millions of people worldwide every year? Atherosclerosis. The gradual clogging and blockages in the arteries — a very “quiet” symptoms, which in most cases makes itself known when it’s too late. In our today’s article we will tell you how you can enhance the circulatory system and improve health with the help of herbal extracts.
Therefore, it is important to realize that support veins and arteries strong, clean, free of fatty plaques in the walls of the arteries narrow and become less flexible, thus preventing normal blood circulation is vital!
Along with proper and balanced nutrition, it is advisable to include in your diet and following therapeutic infusions. Please note!
1. Infusion of Linden and hawthorn
Nature has taken care strongly about everything, it is incredibly rich in all sorts of natural remedies that are able to take care of our health.
One of the most suitable herbal infusions to protect our hearts and the purification of the veins and arteries is undoubtedly an infusion of hawthorn. It can be easily bought in pharmacies.
The therapeutic properties of this plant allow to improve blood circulation in the body (as hawthorn acts as a vasodilator).In addition, it is interesting to know that hawthorn is an effective remedy for throbbing pain caused by migraines.
Why, then, we offer you the combination of hawthorn with lime? In order to regulate blood pressure, relieve stress, control anxiety levels and promote relaxation. Here’s how to prepare this infusion.
Ingredients:
10 g of hawthorn
- 10 g of lime
- 1 Cup water (200 ml)
- 1 tablespoon of honey (25 g)
Method of preparation:
- It’s very simple. First, heat the water, once it boils, add hawthorn and Linden. Boil for 15 minutes and then remove from the heat and allow to infuse for 5 minutes.
- Strain the infusion and pour into your Cup, adding a spoonful of honeyto sweeten the drink. It is advisable to drink this infusion in the morning on an empty stomach and do it every day. Only one Cup a day. Given the vasodilating properties of hawthorn infusion can be drunk within 15 consecutive days, then take a break for 10 days. You’ll see how improved your health!
2. The infusion of rosemary and lemon balm
About the beneficial properties of rosemary you can write a whole encyclopedia. This medicinal plant is very typical of the Mediterranean, but if you have a home or garden it does not grow, do not worry, it is always possible to buy in pharmacies. Rosemary is usually used as a muscle relaxant (reduced muscle tone), tonic and antihypertensive drugs.
Given the benefits of rosemary for circulationand also for dealing with stress, infusion from it is advisable to drink twice a day, one Cup in the morning, another in the evening. In addition, we should not forget the fact that rosemary is rich in organic acids and tannins, which strengthen and purify the veins and arteries.
We suggest to add an infusion of rosemary even Melissa. This is also a medicinal plant that helps reduce anxiety, relax and cope with stress. Want to know how to prepare this drink?
Ingredients:
- 15 g of pure rosemary
- 10 g of lemon balm
- 1 Cup water (200 ml)
- 1 tablespoon of honey (25 g)
Method of prigotovlenie:
- First, as usual, the heated water. When it boils, add the rosemary and Melissa. Leave to simmer for 30 minutes to the infusion is eventful and rosemary had to give up all their useful properties.
- After this time, remove from the heat and allow to infuse and cool down for 5 minutes. Then filter, pour into a Cup, adding sweet honey and you’re done! For a delicious and incredibly healthy drink. Don’t forget to brew it two times a day.
3. An infusion of ginger, honey and garlic
Lemon and garlic have a very powerful cleansing action and is just perfect for us to take care of the health of your cardiovascular system. As you probably know, garlic is one of the best natural antibiotics there is.
In addition, it promotes good blood circulation and lowers “bad” cholesterol that tends to accumulate on artery walls , thereby clogging up and sealing them.
Ginger, in turn, also has numerous advantages for our health. It improves blood circulation, cleans the veins and arteries. However, please note that ginger should be use in moderation and not to abuse it, as it has a strong vasodilatory effect. That is, ideally, the dosage should not exceed 3 g of ginger per day.
Want to know how to prepare this heart-healthy infusion?
Ingredients:
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1 Cup water (200 ml)
- a bit of grated ginger (3 g)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (15 ml)
- 1 tablespoon of honey (25 g)
Method of preparation:
- The first thing we do, clean and finely chop the garlic. Then put water on the fire as soon as it boils, add to the grated ginger and chopped garlic and leave to cook for 20 minutes.
- After this time, remove from the heat and allow to infuse and cool down for 5 minutes. Then, as always, filter the drink, add lemon juice and honey to improve its taste. You have to like and to care about my heart, enough to drink one Cup of this infusion per day. Most importantly, do it always on an empty stomach!