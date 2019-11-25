3-time winner of “Golden ball” live shouted the Nazi slogan “Sieg Heil” (video)
Marco van Basten
Legendary striker of the Netherlands, Ajax and Milan, a 3-time winner of the Golden ball (France Football – 1988, 1989 and 1992) Marco van Basten landed in trouble before the match of the 13th round of Eredivisie between “Ajax” and “Heracles” (4:1).
During flash review coach guests Frank Vormut, van Basten, who works as an expert on TV, allowed himself to utter the famous Nazi slogan “Sieg Heil”.
Soon the legend had to apologize: “I did not intend to shock, just wanted to make fun of the German language of the interviewer. Excuse me,” said the champion of Europe-88.