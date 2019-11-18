3 times cheaper: secret days for the most profitable flights in December
In early December there is a “window” during which you can easily find the cheap tickets for air travel. Although this is known not all need to hurry up and quickly make a plan of trip to have time to buy tickets at the best prices this year.
ABC News writes that the best time to travel comes immediately after thanksgiving, or rather, after the travelers return home after a holiday and meet with families in honor of the holiday. Experienced travelers call this period Deal Zone — time deals (discounts).
You can book a flight on 3 or 4 December (later also possible) and return to the middle of December or earlier. These dates may vary by approximately one day depending on your hometown and your destination, but it is best to complete the trip by December 18.
Why tickets at this time so cheap?
To explain it very easily in the period between thanksgiving and Christmas/New year comes the so-called dead zone, when people mostly will not fly, and rest and buy tickets directly for the holidays. Most of them spend 2-3 times as much (and sometimes more) than those who are going to go during the Deal Zone.
Here are 4 examples. The first price — the cheapest rate in the Deal Zone for travel in early December; the second price is the cost of the tickets before thanksgiving, available for booking from November 11.
From Albuquerque to Los Angeles (non-stop)
- Deal Zone: $117
- Thanksgiving: $387
From Kansas city to San Diego (non-stop)
- Deal Zone: $207
- Thanksgiving: $988
From Nashville to Philadelphia
- Deal Zone: $39
- Thanksgiving: $495
From Richmond to Boston
- Deal Zone: $117
- Thanksgiving day: $347
Maybe it was a mistake?
Yes, it may seem, but it is real prices that are designed to lure passengers in aircraft in periods of calm. It is also worth considering that many of these very cheap offers require you to fly on weekdays, but not on the more popular days (Fridays and Sundays) and popular routes. If you want to get the maximum benefit from these deals, get used to the idea of the trip in the middle of the week.
How long to act these discounts?
Why take the risk? Book now. When you do, make sure that you compare the tickets and not just go to the website of your favorite airline. No matter how cheap your usual carrier, it will not always be the best price. If possible, use a tool to search and compare rates, which will show you the cheapest routes for those weeks in which you would like to fly.
What else should you know?
Don’t waste your savings to pay for the Luggage. Hand Luggage, usually free but even airlines that make you pay for it, this choice will save you time because you don’t have to wait long for delivery of your suitcase on the baggage belt.