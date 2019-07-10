3 types of hand tremor, which can indicate serious violations of
Tremor, or trembling in hands can occur under stress. Tremor in the calm condition may indicate serious violations in the body, say doctors.
Tremor in Parkinson’s disease. This disease develops gradually, and its first symptom is often tremor of the limbs. With Parkinson’s disease are often confused with essential tremor, but for the latter, a slight tremor appears when muscle tension and the movement of the limbs, usually the hands. For Parkinson’s disease is characterized by tremor at rest, and increased muscle tone (rigidity), freezing postures (akinesia) and other symptoms. In any case, at the first sign of tremor should seek help.
Postural tremor. Especially noticeable when trying to pull the hands forward. The reason for this type of tremor can be poisoning, in particular, alcohol. Then as flushing out toxins from the body will decrease and its symptoms. But also postural tremor is associated with diseases of the thyroid, so check the on are a welcome addition.
In addition, a similar tremor of the hands can indicate increased anxiety and other neurological disorders. His treatment in this case would be primarily a General treatment of neurosis.
Intention tremor. Man cannot with his eyes closed to get a finger on the tip of the nose, in the hands of the jitter occurs. At rest, the tremor is absent. According to experts, this kind of tremor may indicate serious damage of the nervous system, possibly of the brain. In addition, it is observed in hepatic and renal failure. This tremor requires immediate treatment.