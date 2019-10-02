3 useful 3 useless vitamin in the opinion of the German medical
Wanting to do something good for health, people often turn to vitamin supplements. But the reception of many vitamins in tablet form can be essentially useless for health, and at worst very risky.
The use of many isolated vitamins, minerals and trace elements not having the same impact on the body, as healthy food containing such nutrients. This German doctors said in the portal Focus Online.
Multivitamin complexes. According to experts, a meta-analysis of numerous studies of vitamin supplements have shown that taking multivitamins does not have a positive preventive effect against cardiovascular diseases. According to doctors, a balanced diet is quite able to replace a multivitamin Supplement, so spend money on the latest makes no sense.
Vitamins a, C and E. the trio – the most famous and considered to be important antioxidants. They fight free radicals, which in turn are responsible for the aging process and the development of inflammation and related diseases. Doctors stress that in especially high doses of these vitamins can be harmful to the body. As for their sources of fruit, vegetables and high-quality oil supply antioxidants to the body in sufficient quantity.
Vitamin B3. For a long time it was believed that Niacin has a protective effect on the heart and brain. It is mainly present in beef, pork, herring or salmon. Recalling the study, doctors have concluded that prolonged intake of this vitamin did not reduce the number of heart attacks or strokes in patients with increased risk of liver problems and internal bleeding.
Vitamin D. It is very important for bone health because it promotes the accumulation of calcium. Experts believe that only at the expense of food provide your body with the right amount of vitamin D is difficult – especially when the weather the skin gets very little sunlight. Summary of experts: the extra dose of vitamin D with 2000 to 3000 IU may be helpful.
Folic acid. Folate as a children’s vitamin is especially important for pregnant women and women who want to get pregnant. Folic acid deficiency can have serious consequences for the unborn child. According to experts, this nutrient should be taken additionally, only green vegetables and legumes in the diet is not enough.
The Vitamin B12. The importance of this vitamin grows with the number of people deliberately refusing meat. Doctors stress that vitamin B12 is essential: it is important for the implementation of the processes of cell division, blood formation and nervous system function. With a lack of animal food in the diet the intake of B12 are not only useful but necessary.