3 when the back pain is a serious reason for seeking medical attention

Lower back pain can be a natural part of the aging process of the body, and its appearance in connection with age, is not dangerous. But there are cases when back pain is a serious reason for seeking medical attention. Let’s consider them.
According to data published in the New England journal of Medicine, after 30 years, the number of people struggling with back pain, is growing rapidly. With age, the spine wear out the disks located between the bones and act as shock absorbers, preventing the bones RUB together. When the intervertebral discs become deformed, lose their moisture, dry out and are damaged, the spine loses the right cushioning and the person feels bodily stiffness and pain.
Prolonged pain. According to doctors, changes in the intervertebral discs can be the consequence of normal aging. But usually the resulting pain can relieve, changing the position of the body. If the pain does not change when you change the posture to a more convenient, you should go to the doctor, especially if the pain is not all day.
Problems with the emptying. In cases where, in addition to pain, there is weakness in the legs, and there are problems with the bowel or bladder is a very serious reason for going to the doctors. These symptoms may indicate cancer.
Fever. Its presence, in addition to back pain may indicate infection. In turn, the occurrence of infections in the spine affected by dangerous diseases like diabetes, meningitis.