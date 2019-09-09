30 birthday, resident of Washington hit the jackpot at $190 000
In the 30 day anniversary of his wedding, a resident of the state of Washington suddenly got another reason to celebrate — she hit the jackpot in the amount of 190 000$.
A woman from Tacoma, told the representatives of the lottery that she bought a lottery ticket Hit 5 Washington in slot machine in the store is Fred Meyer. Previously, she was playing here, but got only small prizes, writes UPI.
“I play in one particular store on one particular machine,” said the winner of the lottery.
The woman admitted that she uses the app to check the remaining games prizes before choosing what to purchase.
“My phone has an app that is very useful. Every time I’m going to buy scratch tickets, I’ll use it”, she said.
The winner says jackpot of $190 000 will help her and her husband to celebrate the 30th anniversary from the wedding day special.
“We were already planning to leave town, but it will make our holiday even more enjoyable,” said she.