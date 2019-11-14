30 cities where you can buy a house for less than $100 thousand
Owning a home has long been part of the American dream, but now more and more Americans can’t afford to buy their homes. Residents of large cities are experiencing a shortage of cheap housing, even at home at reasonable prices in such cities cost about $1 million.
Edition GOBankingRates conducted a study and revealed the 30 cities where you can buy a house that costs less than $100 000. If you want to avoid a huge mortgage payment, which can lead to the fact that you will try to make ends meet month after month, these cities would be a good start.
30. Belleville, Il
The average cost of housing: $99 900
29. Lawton, Oklahoma
The average cost of housing: $99 000
28. Florissant, Mo
The average cost of housing $99 000
27. Elyria, Ohio
The average cost of housing: $97 000
26. Roseville, Mi
The average cost of housing: $94 900
25. Pekin, Illinois
The average cost of housing: $250 93
24. Penn Hills, PA
The average cost of housing: $89 900
23. Muskogee, Oklahoma
The average cost of housing: $89 900
22. Altoona, PA
The average cost of housing: $89 900
21. Scranton, PA
The average cost of housing: $89 700
20. Lansing, Mi
The average cost of housing: $84 100
19. Richmond, Indiana
The average cost of housing: $82 900
18. Erie, PA
The average cost of housing: $79 945
17. Cleveland, Oh
The average cost of housing: $79 900
16. Lorain, Ohio
The average cost of housing: $79 400
15. Toledo, Ohio
The average cost of housing: $79 000
14. Yuklid, Ohio
The average cost of housing: $77 500
13. Mansfield, Ohio
The average cost of housing: $77 000
12. Marion, Indiana
The average cost of housing: $72 900
11. Muncie, Indiana
The average cost of housing: $72 750
10. Reading, PA
The average cost of housing: $69 900
9. Akron, Oh
The average cost of housing: $69 900
8. Dayton, Oh
The average cost of housing: $67 270
7. York, PA
The average cost of housing: $65 000
6. Anderson, Indiana
The average cost of housing: $64 900
5. Springfield, Ohio
The average cost of housing: $63 900
4. Wilkes-Barre, PA
The average cost of housing: $62 500
3. Harrisburg, PA
The average cost of housing: $59 000
2. Flint, Mi
The average cost of housing: $39 900
1. Youngstown, Oh
The average cost of housing: $39 900