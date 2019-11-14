30 cities where you can buy a house for less than $100 thousand

November 14, 2019

Owning a home has long been part of the American dream, but now more and more Americans can’t afford to buy their homes. Residents of large cities are experiencing a shortage of cheap housing, even at home at reasonable prices in such cities cost about $1 million.

30 городов, где можно купить дом менее чем за $100 тысяч

Photo: Depositphotos

Edition GOBankingRates conducted a study and revealed the 30 cities where you can buy a house that costs less than $100 000. If you want to avoid a huge mortgage payment, which can lead to the fact that you will try to make ends meet month after month, these cities would be a good start.

30. Belleville, Il

The average cost of housing: $99 900

29. Lawton, Oklahoma

The average cost of housing: $99 000

28. Florissant, Mo

The average cost of housing $99 000

27. Elyria, Ohio

The average cost of housing: $97 000

26. Roseville, Mi

The average cost of housing: $94 900

25. Pekin, Illinois

The average cost of housing: $250 93

24. Penn Hills, PA

The average cost of housing: $89 900

23. Muskogee, Oklahoma

The average cost of housing: $89 900

22. Altoona, PA

The average cost of housing: $89 900

21. Scranton, PA

The average cost of housing: $89 700

20. Lansing, Mi

The average cost of housing: $84 100

19. Richmond, Indiana

The average cost of housing: $82 900

18. Erie, PA

The average cost of housing: $79 945

17. Cleveland, Oh

The average cost of housing: $79 900

16. Lorain, Ohio

The average cost of housing: $79 400

15. Toledo, Ohio

The average cost of housing: $79 000

14. Yuklid, Ohio

The average cost of housing: $77 500

13. Mansfield, Ohio

The average cost of housing: $77 000

12. Marion, Indiana

The average cost of housing: $72 900

11. Muncie, Indiana

The average cost of housing: $72 750

10. Reading, PA

The average cost of housing: $69 900

9. Akron, Oh

The average cost of housing: $69 900

8. Dayton, Oh

The average cost of housing: $67 270

7. York, PA

The average cost of housing: $65 000

6. Anderson, Indiana

The average cost of housing: $64 900

5. Springfield, Ohio

The average cost of housing: $63 900

4. Wilkes-Barre, PA

The average cost of housing: $62 500

3. Harrisburg, PA

The average cost of housing: $59 000

2. Flint, Mi

The average cost of housing: $39 900

1. Youngstown, Oh

The average cost of housing: $39 900

