30 English Proverbs that are useful in different situations
Proverbs in the English language will help you better understand the people who invented them, and will make your speech livelier and richer. Lifehacker gathered 30 of the most interesting.
1. The squeaky wheel gets the grease
- Translation: lubricate the wheel that squeaks.
- Value: you will not get help if you silently endure the inconvenience about the services you need to ask.
- The analogue in the Russian language: a rolling stone gathers no moss.
This is an American proverb. Attributed to humorist Josh Billings, but the fact is not confirmed. You can only talk about the time of appearance of the phrase — the second half of the XIX century.
2. Actions speak louder than words
- Translation: actions speak louder than words.
- Value: what you do is more important than what you say.
- The analogue in the Russian language: judge not by words but by deeds.
It is believed that this phrase originated in the XVII century. In its current form was first used by Abraham Lincoln in 1856.
3. A picture is worth a thousand words
- Translation: a picture is worth a thousand words.
- Meaning: to believe in something easier if you see it with your own eyes, and not to settle for other people’s stories.
- The analogue in the Russian language: it is better to see once than hear a hundred times.
The saying has been used in America in the 1920-ies. And the first mention in written sources, belongs to 1911, when this phrase was voiced by the editor of a newspaper in the Syracuse advertising men’s club.
4. A watched pot never boils
- Translation: when you’re watching the kettle, it never boils.
- Value: if a process requires time, do not need to constantly check whether it has ended, just wait.
The phrase coined Benjamin Franklin. He uses it in the report, published in 1785, with reference to Poor Richard. It is noteworthy that under this pseudonym he wrote to Franklin.
5. A bad workman blames his tools
- Translation: a bad worker blames for the failures his instrument.
- Value: people, bad something able, looking for reasons for their failures anywhere but in himself.
- The analogue in the Russian language: a bad dancer’s legs in the way.
Most likely, the saying came into the English language from the French: the first mention of the phrase in the sources of France is found in the XIII century, in English — only in the XVII century.
6. A bird may be known by its song
- Translation: the bird can be recognized by the way she sings.
- Value: a lot about a person can understand what he says and does.
- The analogue in the Russian language: a bird is visible on the flight.
The origin of this proverb little is known, we can only say that she has a longer version, which doesn’t leave options for interpretation: “A bird is known by its song, a man by his words” (“the Bird can be recognized by the way she sings, the man — what he says”).
7. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink it
- Translation: you can lead a horse to water but can’t make it drink.
- Value: not only can achieve the power, others will still do what I want.
This is one of the oldest English Proverbs that is still in use today. The first mention dates back to 1175 year.
8. When in Rome, do as the Romans do
- Translation: if you’re in Rome, act like Roman.
- Meaning: getting into a new place or situation, take a closer look at the behaviour of the majority, and do the same.
- The analogue in the Russian language: in a strange monastery with its Charter, not walk.
The expression first occurs in a letter to a Christian Saint Aurelius Augustine in the year 390. He wrote something like: “When I’m in Rome, I fast on Saturday, but in Milan I do not. Always follow the custom of the Church, which they attend, if you do not want scandal.”
9. There is no time like the present
- Translation: there’s no time better than the present.
- Value: it is not necessary to wait for the right moment, do what you need, right now.
- Analogues in the Russian language: don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today; do not wait for the sea weather.
For the first time this proverb was written in 1562. Later, one of the compilers of the book of Proverbs John Trusler unwrapped it the expression to “No time like the present, a thousand unforeseen circumstances may interrupt you at a future time”, which means “No better time than the present, a thousand unforeseen circumstances may prevent you in the future.” But stuck concise version.
10. There is no such thing as a free lunch
- Translation: there is no such thing as a free lunch.
- Meaning: to pay for everything, and if you don’t give the money, later you may have to say goodbye to something more valuable.
- The analogue in the Russian language: free cheese happens only in a mousetrap.
In the mid-nineteenth century in Britain and the US under the ads on the free dinners disguised advertising, which included additional spending. For example, in one of the saloons in Milwaukee to feed the “free” promised to those who will buy a cigar or drink. Of course, the cost of served meals has been included in the cost of alcohol or cigars. Due to these ads some institutions were prosecuted for false advertising.
11. The pen is mightier than the sword
- Translation: the pen is mightier than the sword.
- Value: the right words convincing physical force; words can hurt hurt.
- The analogue in the Russian language: don’t be afraid of the knife — tongue.
This is a direct quote from the play Edward Bulwer-Lytton, “Richelieu, or the Conspiracy” written in 1839. However, in other formulations, this idea sounded earlier from George Whetstone and William Shakespeare.
12. Practice makes perfect
- Translation: practice makes perfect.
- Value: the more you train, the better it gets.
- The analogue in the Russian language: repetition is the mother of learning.
The first mention of the proverb date back to the middle of the XVI century. It has been translated into English from Latin.
13. People who live in glass houses should not throw stones
- Translation: people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.
- Value: it is not necessary to condemn and to criticize, if he is not perfect.
- The analogue in the Russian language: in the log in your own eye does not see the mote in another’s notice.
The expression in this formulation, is found in the poem Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Troilus and Cressida” written in the late fourteenth century. The phrase caught on and quite often used still.
14. God helps those who help themselves
- Translation: God helps those who help themselves.
- Meaning: in a difficult situation should not hope for a miracle, we must act to change things.
- The equivalent in Russian: God helps those who help themselves.
The proverb was used in Ancient Greece. Sometimes it is mistakenly called the Bible, although this phrase is not found. On the contrary, many Christians have criticized the expression, as contrary to the dogmas.
15. Don’t put too many irons in the fire
- Translation: don’t put too much coal on the fire.
- Meaning: don’t take on too much, focus on one thing.
The expression comes from blacksmithing workshops. It is associated with the work of apprentices, whose task was to rearrange the products with the help of blacksmith’s tongs from the fire on the anvil. And if the oven was too much of tongs, this makes the work inefficient, as the Smith could not work on multiple items simultaneously.
16. Birds of a feather flock together
- Translation: the birds are going to flock to a feather.
- Value: people with common interests easily converge.
- The equivalent in Russian: birds of a feather flock together.
The proverb is used since the middle of XVI century. In the literature of the first mentioned William Turner’s The Rescuing of Romish Fox.
17. Beggars can’t be choosers
- Translation: beggars can’t be choosers.
- Meaning: in a difficult situation should not refuse any help.
- The analogue in the Russian language: a gift horse in the teeth do not look.
This phrase was first written by poet and playwright John Heywood in the XVI century. It was addressed to the poor, and called to thank me for any help and support.
18. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure
- Translation: a pinch “to” is worth pounds after.
- Value: to prevent is easier than to eliminate the consequences.
- Counterpart in Russian: the road spoon for dinner.
In 1736 Benjamin Franklin on the meeting with fire in Philadelphia delivered the sentence, warning of the need to protect themselves from natural disasters.
19. An apple a day keeps the doctor away
- Translation: an Apple a day, keeps the doctor need.
- Value: literal.
The expression was widely spread after the publication in the Welsh magazine “Notes and queries” in 1866, from Pembrokeshire proverb: “Eat an Apple before bed and you will not be able to pay the doctor.”
20. A leopard cannot change its spots
- Translation: the leopard cannot change his spots.
- Meaning: people don’t change.
- The analogue in the Russian language: the hunchback grave will correct.
The expression is borrowed from the Bible. In the Book of the prophet Jeremiah it is written: “Can the Ethiopian change his skin, or the leopard his spots? Then may ye also do good, that are accustomed to do evil?”.
21. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks
- Translation: an old dog new tricks can’t teach.
- Value: difficult to wean someone from old habits.
- The analogue in the Russian language: the hunchback grave will correct.
One of the oldest Proverbs in the English language, in written sources first mentioned in the XVI century.
22. Don’t keep a dog and bark yourself
- Translation: do not keep a dog and bark himself.
- Value: no need to pay someone for the work you still have to do yourself.
The expression first found in the work of Brian Milbank Philotimus: the Warre is betwixt Nature and Fortune in 1583. It comes from the mouth of the philosopher and physician Filotimo, who lived in the fourth century in Greece.
23. Discretion is the better part of valour
- Translation: discretion — the better part of valor.
- Value: before something to make, is how to think, is it worth it.
- The equivalent in Russian: seven times measure, cut once.
The phrase “The better part of valour is discretion” says sir John Falstaff in the first part of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV”.
24. Children should be seen and not heard
- Translation: kids should be seen and not heard.
- Value: literal.
This rule education was made in England during the reign of Queen Victoria. However, the first mentions refer to 1450.
25. Charity begins at home
- Translation: charity begins at home.
- Value: before you care about others, need to take care of yourself and your family.
Sometimes the source of the phrase erroneously called the Bible. In fact, the first expression in this formulation, is found in the theologian John Wycliffe in the late fourteenth century. Although in the first Epistle of Paul to Timothy contains a very similar thought: “But if a widow has children or grandchildren, let those learn to show their devotion primarily in relation to their home and give proper care to their parents and grandparents”.
26. Curiosity killed the cat
- Translation: curiosity killed the cat.
- Value: not worth to poke his nose into their Affairs.
- The analogue in the Russian language: curious Varvara Bazaar nose torn off.
Originally the expression was: “Care killed the cat”. And care meant not caring, and sadness or sadness. In this version of the proverb existed before the late nineteenth century and then acquired a modern look. However, curiosity was never encouraged, so this transformation seems logical.
27. Better to light a candle than to curse the darkness
- Translation: better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.
- Meaning: instead of blaming the circumstances, you need to do something to change them.
The phrase is attributed to John F. Kennedy, Eleanor Roosevelt and even the Chinese people, but for the first time it sounds in the collection of the sermons of William Watkinson, published in 1907.
28. A nod’s as good as a wink to a blind horse
- Translation: a nod to a blind horse — the same what to wink.
- Meaning: a person who is not ready to accept the information, it does not convey.
The analogue in the Russian language: a fool in the forehead, that forehead.
The phrase appeared in England in the XVI century. Now instead of a horse in the saying might prove to be a bat: “A nod is as good as a wink to a blind bat”. In this form, the expression was used in the British sketch series “Flying circus Monty Python”.
29. Great minds think alike
- Translation: great minds think alike.
- Value: people with the same mental abilities can be simultaneously thought of the same thing.
- The analogue in the Russian language: fools thoughts converge.
The wording of the phrase was first recorded in 1816 in English of the biography of Eudoxia Lopukhina, first wife of Peter I. However, this idea met before.
30. A golden key can open any door
- Translation: Golden key can open any door.
- Value: money can buy anything.
This saying must be as old as money itself. But recorded it for the first time in 1580 by English playwright John Lilly.