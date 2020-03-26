30 Lowe’s hires thousands of new employees in connection with the coronavirus
Company Lowe’s within responses to the growing pandemic coronavirus, hiring 30,000 new workers and pays its employees bonuses of $80 million, according to USA Today.
President and chief Executive officer of Lowe’s Marvin Ellison said that the award for 300,000 sales network staff range from $300 for full-time employees up to $150 for employees working part-time.
According to Ellison, a bonus payment, which will be credited on 31 March, will not be subject to income tax.
“We think only about how to give our employees the support they need. And about having to do everything we can to help them at this really difficult time,” said Allison.
The company also provides at-risk workers up to four weeks extra paid leave, which is similar to the program Target announced last week. The centers for control and disease prevention stated that people over 65, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases are more susceptible to risk of disease COVID-19.
Allison also said that the company offers free services Teladoc to employees and their families regardless of whether they are included in the care plan.
Allison said that like other retailers, Lowe’s is starting to set in stores protection from sneezing, the Plexiglas barriers or partitions, noting that they are doing it as fast as you can. There are also reminders of social distancing on signs and in store ads.
Allison reported that Lowe’s has donated masks N-95 medical centers across the country.
As of March 23, Lowe’s has temporarily reduced the number of working hours in nearly 2,000 stores. Now the shops close at 20:30 from Monday to Saturday and 19.00 on Sunday.
Due to the demand associated with the spread of the disease COVID-19, other retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens, also gave bonuses to employees or temporarily increased wages.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
