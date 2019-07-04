30 minutes of physical activity a week is able to protect against bleeding in the brain
We are talking about SAK – hemorrhage in the subarachnoid space of the brain. Physical activity, as it turned out, significantly reduces the risks of this disease.
Researchers from Helsinki University found that just 30 minutes of physical activity per week are able to give effect to protection against the occurrence of such sudden bleeding in the brain, as the SAK. The SAC, in which bleeding occurs into the cavity between the arachnoid and the soft brain membranes, able to happen spontaneously, up to half of cases of such hemorrhage over death. Finnish scientists have concluded that the factor of physical activity has a very serious impact on reducing the risks of this disease.
Experts in the study analyzed data from 70 thousand people.
“According to the results, already 30 minutes of moderate physical activity a week reduces the risk of SAH 5%, and this interdependence increases with increasing physical activity” — to such conclusion they came, studying the impact of sports and movement on the brain people.
According to them, if the four times a week for 30 minutes to walk or go Cycling, the risk of subarachnoid hemorrhage reduced by 20% — regardless of age and gender.