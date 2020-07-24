30 seconds: in Israel, has developed the quick test for coronavirus
Israeli start-up company NanoScent and Sheba Medical center are testing an innovative device able to detect coronavirus in 30 seconds. About it writes “New Time”.
A person exhales air in a plastic bag with the sensor chips that are able to “capture smell” of the virus, say the researchers.
The fact that, along with symptoms such as high fever or dysfunction of the lungs, the viruses alter the body odor and breath. After the analysis of breath about 1000 Israeli patients with COVID-19 firm NanoScent were able to detect the odors associated with the virus.
“Every disease has its own peculiarities; some of them insignificant, others significant. COVID-19 affects the upper respiratory system nasal cavity, lungs and tonsils,” — said chief Executive officer NanoScent Oren Gabriel.
He also explained that some studies conducted in the laboratory on pigs, showed that through an analysis of nasal secretions can detect other members of the family of coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, in the early stages.
“From a biological point of view, different viruses infect different areas of the body, — said Gabriel. — Coronavirus develops in the nasal cavity. So the smell of nasal breathing of an infected person changes.”
New respiratory test does not replace the laboratory, but is a tool of mass screening that can help people be “confident that they can safely return to a normal life.”
The test begins with a few questions about the impact COVID-19 and symptoms of the disease. The questions reflected the phone number of the person who conducts the procedure.
Then the subjects inhale through your nose, hold your breath, close one nostril and exhale through the other in a small container, which is called “Air trap”. This trap is inserted into the Reader Scent, a small rectangular device that vibrates quietly, sucking the air from the tank. After a few seconds the results appear on the phone.
Also, scientists from Canada, Brazil and the United States determined the accuracy of antibody tests COVID-19. It turned out that the probability that the test does not confirm the existing virus is up to 34%.
Experts from Canada, Brazil and the United States analyzed the test antibody COVID-19 in China, USA, UK, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Japan and Germany.
It turned out that the antibody tests showed false negative results in a 2.2%-34% of cases. It was better with a false-positive result there the error amounted to only 0,3%-3,4%.
This means that after this testing, patients with greater evidence confirm the presence of the virus. Positive test results for antibodies in most cases was correct.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13676
[name] => test
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => test
)
test
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 22480
[name] => Israel
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => izrail
)
Israel
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark