30 slang expressions in English that will help in dealing with the Americans
English speakers often use in their speech of slang words and phrases. These expressions are woven so tightly into everyday vocabulary, which does not cause them discomfort, in contrast to foreigners and immigrants, which is completely strange idioms can be confusing. Edition AdMe.ru gathered popular English expressions, knowledge of which will help you avoid awkward situations.
Bestest (the best of the best) – the best of the best.
Airhead (literally “air in head”) is empty, the equivalent of our expression “the wind in the head”.
Full of beans (literally “full of beans”) — bouncy, catchy.
Go bananas (literally “be banana”) – go mad, go crazy.
Red tape (literally “red ribbon”) — the bureaucracy, the red tape.
Mickey Mouse (literally, “Mickey mouse”) — frivolous, insignificant.
Eat like a horse (literally “eat like a horse”) — there are many, the equivalent of our expression “to have a ravenous appetite”.
Cash cow (literally “cow cash”) the source of funds, a cash cow.
Pear shaped (literally “pear-shaped”) — the rails; the expression means that the result of an action or process not quite (or does not), that was expected.
Chin wag (literally “to download the chin”) — a nice long conversation (during which the interlocutors nod to each other as a sign of understanding).
Have egg on one’s face (literally “to have egg on someone’s face”) — to look stupid.
Smell a rat (literally “smell a rat”) — to smell a rat.
Nest egg (literally “nest egg”) — the stash.
Monkey business (literally “monkey business”) — meaningless work.
Big cheese (literally “the big cheese”) is too powerful.
Top dog (literally the “top dog”) is the winner.
Rain cats and dogs (literally “it’s raining cats and dogs”) — to pour in buckets.
Sod”s Law (literally “the act of a scoundrel”) — Murphy’s law.
Bee’s knees (literally, “the bee’s knees”) — something outstanding, amazing, out of the ordinary.
FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) — an irrational fear to miss something important.
JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out) — be happy that you missed something or somewhere to go.
OTP (One True Pairing) — a pair of characters, movies or literature that you love it.
Text soaked (literally “soaked text”) is a relationship built on text messages.
Pig out (pig — “pig”) is to overeat.
Give the cold shoulder (literally “turn the cold shoulder”) — to deliberately avoid.
Emoji tennis (literally “the tennis emoticons”) — sending each other smileys.
For donkey’s years (literally “for donkey years”) — from time immemorial.
Easy peasy (literally “easy and simple”) — simple, nothing.
Eager beaver (literally “rapid beaver”) — hard worker, workaholic.
It Leg (leg — “leg”) — run, run, the equivalent of our expression “to take feet in hands”.
Feel blue (literally “to feel blue”) — to MOPE, to be depressed.
Have a blast (literally “have a blast”) — something really cool, a real bomb.
Peanuts (literally peanuts) — low cost, a pittance, a pittance.
Walk of shame (literally “walk of shame”) — when the girl returned this morning from a guy or a wild party, feeling awkward.
Bonus: slang names for money
- $1 – frogskin (literally “frog’s skin”).
- $10 – sawbuck (literally “saw”).
- The $100 c-note (literally, “C-bill”).
- £1 – jack, nugget, quid (literally can be translated only “nuggets”).
- £2 – the deuce (literally “two”).
- £25 – pony (literally “pony”).
- £500 – monkey (literally “monkey”).
- A bundle of money – wad (literally “piece”).
bookmark