30+ ways to say ‘thank you’, ‘please’ and ‘excuse me’ in English
The population of the US is known for its politeness, and numerous variants of the words “thank you”, “please” and “sorry”. The author of the channel “Elena in America” on “Yandex.Zen” offers an opportunity to learn popular American forms of politeness.
Formal “thank you”:
- Thank you! — Thank you!
- Thank you very/so much! — A very big thank you!
- Thank you for your help! Thanks for your help!
- Thank you for everything! — Thanks for everything!
- Thank you for…. — Thank you for… (+ noun or gerund)
- I appreciate it! I appreciate it. (what someone did)
Informal “thank you”:
- Thanks ever so much! — A tremendous thank you!
- Thanks very much! — A very big thank you!
- Thanks a million! — A million thanks!
- Thanks a lot! — So much!
- Thanks a bunch! — Thank you very much!
- I owe you one! — I owe you one!
- I owe you big! — I am in great debt!
- I owe you big-time! — I owe you big!
Formal “please”:
- You’re welcome! — Please!
- You’re most welcome! — Pretty please!
- My pleasure! — I myself was pleased. (to help someone)
- Don’t mention it. — Don’t even thank him./No need to thank me. (not seen anywhere else, except textbooks)
Informal “please”:
- It was nothing! Thank you.
- No problem! — No problem!
- No trouble! — No problem!
- Not at all! Thank you.
- No worries! — No problem!
- No sweat! — Yes, not even breaking a sweat! (yet helped) — slang
- Any time! — (Address) at any time!
Excuse me: “Excuse me” — when to apologize-that, by and large, not for that — you’ve done nothing wrong:
- before addressing to someone, to attract attention: Excuse me. Can you help me, please?
- when someone stands in your way and blocks it, and you need to go;
- when you leave the table in the middle of the meal;
- after you sneezed, coughed or after burping;
- when something is not understood, not heard and want to be repeated (with question intonation);
- when you want to Express your disagreement: Excuse me, but I don’t agree.
- when you are terribly outraged by the fact that you said, and this phrase require explanation (sarcastic tone): Excuse me. I am stupid? How dare you?
Pardon me: = I beg your pardon — “pardon me”, “I beg your pardon” is more formal and less commonly used; means the same as “excuse me”:
- I beg your pardon? — I beg your pardon?
(I am) sorry: “I’m sorry”, “I am guilty”, “I’m sorry” when something bad happened:
- you’re sorry and repent, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt you.
- you are expressing empathy that someone has a trouble: I’m very sorry for your loss. I’m very sorry for your loss. (At the funeral)
I apologize/My apologies: “I apologize” (“My apology”) — a more formal apology for your own offense:
- I apologize for hurting your feelings.
- Please accept my sincere apologies. — Please accept my sincere regret.
Forgive me: “Excuse me”, “Pardon me” — experiencing deep, sincere remorse and regret:
- Please forgive me for what I’ve done. — Please forgive me for what I did.
The original column published in the blog “Elena in America” on “Yandex.Zen”.
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5954
[name] => English
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => anglijskij-yazyk
)
English
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18038
[name] => language learning
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izuchenie-yazyka
)
the study языкаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark