30 years chose the same number: resident of Colorado has plucked two lottery jackpot for the day
The man from Colorado three decades chose the same numbers when playing the lottery. He believes that persistence was a key factor — the other day someone Joe.B. broke two jackpot — each a million dollars, writes 9news.com.
Wednesday, March 25, the winner, who was named Joe B., has won two jackpots in the Powerball lottery — 1 million dollars each. The man took the win two days later.
Both the winning ticket was sold in Pueblo: one ticket future winner bought in the morning, another at night.
This is not the only story of a big win in the lottery in Pueblo for the last time on April 22, the city had sold the winning Powerball ticket for $ 2 million.
Colorado springs also received a share of luck. On the same day the ticket was sold, which subsequently brought its owner $ 1 million.
Earlier in April, the Colorado lottery received authorization to process winning tickets worth $ 10,000 or more in a non-contact the office of enrollment in Pueblo because of the pandemic, COVID-19.
Lottery winners now have to book in advance and you can receive winnings by mail.
