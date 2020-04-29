30 years chose the same number: resident of Colorado has plucked two lottery jackpot for the day

| April 29, 2020 | News | No Comments

The man from Colorado three decades chose the same numbers when playing the lottery. He believes that persistence was a key factor — the other day someone Joe.B. broke two jackpot — each a million dollars, writes 9news.com.

30 лет выбирал одинаковые номера: житель Колорадо сорвал два лотерейных джекпота за сутки

Photo: Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 25, the winner, who was named Joe B., has won two jackpots in the Powerball lottery — 1 million dollars each. The man took the win two days later.

Both the winning ticket was sold in Pueblo: one ticket future winner bought in the morning, another at night.

This is not the only story of a big win in the lottery in Pueblo for the last time on April 22, the city had sold the winning Powerball ticket for $ 2 million.

Colorado springs also received a share of luck. On the same day the ticket was sold, which subsequently brought its owner $ 1 million.

Earlier in April, the Colorado lottery received authorization to process winning tickets worth $ 10,000 or more in a non-contact the office of enrollment in Pueblo because of the pandemic, COVID-19.

Lottery winners now have to book in advance and you can receive winnings by mail.

IN THE UNITED STATES

lottery Powerball

the gain in лотереюFacebookVkontakte

bookmark

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr