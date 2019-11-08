300 Christmas trees and 100 thousand flowers: Disneyland opens holiday season
Disneyland prepares for the most wonderful time of the year!
California theme Park known for the fact that spreads throughout the spirit of Christmas when it comes to jewelry for the upcoming holidays, particularly the already unmatched landscape design of the Park, writes the People.
To Disneyland this season will add 100,000 new plants, including 300 Christmas trees, and about 10 000 10 000 poinsettia and cyclamen.
Just at the entrance to the Park offers an iconic portrait of Mickey mouse with more than 7000 colors.
Near the portrait on the Main street stands an artificial Christmas tree height of 60 feet, which was decorated with 1,500 toys, 100 electric candles, 4800 colorful led bulbs, the 70,000 white mini led lights and 1,200 strobe lights. This tree was installed using a crane.
Disneyland brings more festive mood on Main street — 220 garlands and wreaths approximately 80 are waiting for you along the Windows, lampposts and roofs.
Every year the festive season usually begins in early November and lasts until 6 January.
However, the Park offers more than just a beautiful view. It is planning a minimum of 3 large-scale gala events, light shows, they will cover areas of Disneyland.
There will also be the annual “parade in the Magic Disneyparks” Christmas morning — Wednesday, December 25, at 10 a.m. Eastern time.