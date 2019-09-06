300 guests, expensive restaurants and overseas meals: how much will the wedding Sobchak
Preparations for the wedding of the famous Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak and directed by Konstantin Bogomolov, which will be held on September 13, is underway. And though the stars keep everything secret, reporters still managed to find out details about the future of the celebration.
It is known that the star wedding will take place in the heart of Moscow — the Petrovsky passage. This is one of the most expensive and snobbish restaurants in the city. On the day of the celebrations the school will be completely closed to other visitors. The cost of the Banquet here about 15 thousand hryvnia per person. The event invited about 300 guests, including famous artists, politicians and businessmen, friends of the couple.
The room’s decoration and flowers cost a minimum of 380 thousand hryvnias. A separate article of expenses — entertainment, presenters and musicians.
“I think, like in the case of the wedding Pugacheva and Galkin when the Banquet artists gave family friend businessman Mikhail Prokhorov, the financial side of celebrations Sobchak will take on her powerful friends”, — said the Director of concert Agency “RU-CONCERT” Evgeny Morozov in the commentary edition Starhit.ru.
Themselves heroes of the occasion marriage and not comment.
The network also discuss pregnancy Ksenia Sobchak, trying to see the rounded belly under the clothes of the presenter. New evidence interesting of stardom saw footage of her documentary film “Beslan. The day of ignorance”.
