300 musicians from all over the world and celebrity guests: how is the Jazz Fest (photo)
In Lviv started the most ambitious in our country, the international jazz festival, the ninth Leopolis Jazz Fest. At this time the city is immersed in the rhythms of the music. It sounds at three venues — the outdoor stage at Market square on the stage in the courtyard of the Potocki Palace and the main venue — the stage name Rosner in Park of a name of Khmelnytsky. There is a free picnic fan zones with huge screens that broadcast the concerts and VIP area, where you can get only by ticket or invitation. Entrance fee for one day — from 450 to 1800 hryvnia.
One of the first had come to the city friend of the festival, pianist chick Corea, the legendary winner of 22 Grammy awards. It is worth noting that 78-year-old jazzman looks great. It was the third time enjoyed the atmosphere of the city, walked around the center, trying dishes of Galician cuisine, and gave a master class for young musicians. Chick Corea says that to define “jazz” today is very difficult.
*The legends of world music by Kenny Barron and chick Corea
“Today, using the word “jazz” is impossible to maintain a serious conversation. No one knows what the conversation. Therefore, the future of jazz in our and your hands, my and Kenny Barron (of the legendary American pianist). This music need to support and promote all possible ways,” said chick Corea.
The first day of the festival has set a high musical degree. The audience impatiently waited for the young but very famous and popular in the world of American musicians Snarky Puppy, who won three Grammy awards. The organizers of the Jazz Fest hunting for a fusion band for several years. The Lviv audience greeted the musicians with loud applause, as old acquaintances. They were loud after each song. And in the final and is turned into applause, even a little obscurative musicians. They played a few songs for an encore, and then with pleasure was photographed with admirers and distributed autographs.
The headliner of the second day became a famous singer and pianist Diana Krall, for which the organizers hunted for nine years. The canadian star first came to Ukraine.
VIP guests prefer to enjoy the performances of world jazz stars on the ground. Traditionally, concerts visits the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy with his wife and children.
Specially came to the festival, the General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko and his wife Irina.
Was seen people’s Deputy Anton Gerashchenko, a businessman Borys Lozhkin and the Director of the news Agency “Interfax” Alexander Martynenko.
Designer Olga navrotskaya and musician bassoon.
Designer Liliya Poustovit with my daughter and husband.
Also in the early days the festival was visited by designer Oksana Karavanska, Jamal, Oleksandr polozhynsky and many others.
We will remind, the festival will last until June 30.
