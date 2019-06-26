31 Aug Lomachenko can win the third of four championship belts
Vasyl Lomachenko
World Boxing Council (WBC) confirmed that the fight for the vacant belt of the champion of the world lightweight title between the world champion under versions WBO and WBA Vasyl Lomachenko and mandatory Challenger for the title Luke Campbell will be held on August 31, reports sportarena.com.
It is also known that Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell will fight in the UK. Previously it was assumed that the battle can move to the US, which has significantly affected the fee of the Ukrainian.
We will remind, the world champion in easy weight under version WBC remains vacant after Mikey Garcia gave up the belt of the champion in this weight category.
Add another title at lightweight – IBF – is in the hands of the Ghanaian boxer Richard Commies who in the middle of the summer will be protected from the encroachments of the veteran Raymundo Beltran and the winner of this match will have to immediately conduct a mandatory defense against the strongest in a pair of Lopez Nakatani.