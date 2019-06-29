31-letnuu Rihanna was suspected of pregnancy
Fans of Rihanna are animatedly discussing the pregnancy of the singer. The fact that although she had not yet made any official statements, her fans are convinced she will be the first time mother. That Rihanna is expecting a baby, many assumed after the singer posted a photo for which she posed in a red and black dress in the Oriental style. The singer pressed his hands to the obviously protruding belly — a gesture characteristic of pregnant women. And although the singer has changed her hair color and hairstyle, all the talk is now not changes in the image of 31-year-old Rihanna and only her impending motherhood.
“How much longer can she hide her pregnancy?” — asked one of the fans. “A pregnant Rihanna looks lovely. I already pre like the baby of Rihanna from her billionaire!” commented another fan of the singer. And the third one is so firmly convinced that she is in “interesting position” that has dared even to set the stage of her pregnancy. “It is nothing less than the 25th week!” — he wrote.
In fact, it is quite possible that the singer really dared to become a mother. Indeed, in recent times noticed changes in the mood of the singer. If before she thought only of his career, now, in her confession, decided to “slow down”, to leave more time for their personal life. Apparently, her fabulously rich boyfriend Hassan Jamil, whom she’s Dating the summer of 2017, somehow managed to rehabilitate the singer.
For the first time recently, Rihanna admitted that she’s desperately in love with Hassan. Furthermore, she already plans to become his legal wife. However, as noted singer is afraid to “jinx” their happiness, “Yes, I plan to… But you know what they say: I want namesit God, tell him your plans!” And even Rihanna admitted that she dreams to give birth to Jamil’s child. “I don’t have dreams so passionately as to become the mother…” — said the singer. However, if her pregnancy is confirmed, your long-awaited wedding Rihanna, most likely, will be delayed. After all, most women are not attracted by the prospect to go to the altar with a big belly.