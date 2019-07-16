31 the secret, which you will not tell the cruise company
The more you travel, the more life hacks and secrets you learn, the more opportunities you get to save money and — as a rule — much better to spend time on Board the cruise liner. That’s cunning, which you will not tell the cruise company.
The tips will suit not only the novice traveler — even if you often go on a cruise, might be able to find these recommendations of what is not yet known, writes USA Today.
The food in the cruise
Unlimited meals: in the main dining room you are limited to one of each appetizer, aperitif or dessert. If you decide to order two or three dishes of dessert, you will be able to do it, and to try a few appetizers or more food of the same kind. A great way to discover new products, the taste of which you are not sure (e.g., snails).
Cheap or free room service: room service is usually free, except for taxes on certain lines. Late orders Celebrity is 4.95 dollar, all orders in Royal Caribbean (except continental Breakfast) and Norwegian (with the exception of morning coffee, continental Breakfast and orders from passengers Haven Suite) cost of $ 7.95. Meanwhile, Carnival and Holland America offer a paid menu room service in addition to free. It is recommended to give tips to those who delivered the food.
Breakfast: for Breakfast you may have more options than the buffet and main dining room. In Norwegian O Seehan”s offers delicious omelettes to order and the corned beef, but many travelers still don’t know about it. BlueIguana Cantina on the Carnival, Johnny Rockets, and El Loco Fresh on Royal Caribbean (the Oasis class ships) are also good options.
Special dish the first evening, most people eat dinner in the main dining room or the buffet on the first night of the cruise, and many have not yet discovered the special restaurants. If you book an alternative venue for dinner will be able to get a discount on some lines (e.g. Celebrity) or you will be able to book a room in a popular location. Passengers of the Carnival Cruise Line that the first night having dinner in the Steakhouse, receive a free bottle of wine.
Complimentary snacks: special coffee in coffee shops on Board for a surcharge, but pastries, sandwiches and other foods in these places are often free. Although some products (e.g. chocolate) will cost money, it does not apply to all small snacks. Just ask!
Free ice cream: cruise lines charge for branded Goodies, for example, Ben & Jerry’s and gelato. However, often there is a free version with soft ice cream and refrigerators. Experienced travelers say that Cruise Critic reported that ice cream machines on the different decks can vary in taste.
Dinner on the day of planting: most people go directly to the cafeteria to eat and wait for open cabins. It’s a lot of people! On many cruise liners opened alternative venues — the main dining room or a mini-buffet on the terrace-Solarium or in the atrium. Ask the crew member or check out the newsletter to choose a quiet and comfortable place.
Looked in the menu: don’t know which night to order a special dinner? The main dining room menu planned for the week, and on the front Desk often have access to this menu. Ask to see in order to consider your schedule in this cruise.
Drinks on the cruise
Open containers: on-Board rules “open beverage”. You can bring drinks from the bar or buffet to your cabin or other location on the ship, and nobody would mind (and this applies to food).
Spare the wine: often it is cheaper to buy a bottle of wine than a few glasses. But what will you do if you don’t finish the bottle? The cruise ship waiters can mark the bottle number of the cabin and keep her for the night and even for dinner elsewhere on the Board (beware of a congestion charge in the restaurant if you bring your own wine).
Buckets of beer: group of beer lovers can save with a drink in buckets. You get four or five Beers in a souvenir bucket at a price slightly cheaper than when you order in separate bottles.
Savings on soda, on most lines, soda is not free, but the iced tea in the dining room usually is. Save on soda by purchasing soda card, and will be able to drink without restrictions.
Restrictions on alcohol: most cruise lines forbid passengers to bring beer and liquor but allow you to take one or two bottles of wine or champagne. Some lines (for example, Holland America and Princess) also allow you to bring a sufficient quantity of soft drinks that helps save on expensive soda and bottled water on Board. Passengers with Royal Caribbean and Norwegian are not allowed to bring on Board any soft drinks, Carnival allows a limited amount of soda and juice, if the drinks are in cans or boxes (no glass containers or plastic bottles).
Benefits for the souvenir Cup you can fill up gift points with a discount or ask for the drink of the day in a regular glass or a mug to save. Follow the daily programme of special drinks or happy hours.
Cabins on a cruise ship
They are magnetic: most of the cabins are made of metal, so they hold the magnets. Bring along some magnets (or buy them as Souvenirs) and you will be able to store all the invitations to the cocktail party, notification of reservations and daily schedules, securing them directly on the walls or doors.
Instead of a lamp: inside cabin has no natural light. Exactly. Turn on the TV and set it to the external camera, turn off the sound and — voila! — you have night lighting and a way to see whether the sun had risen.
Spa tricks: Spa cabins can be a smart financial decision for the avid fans of such procedures. For example, balcony cabins Carnival”s Cloud 9 Spa include access to the swimming pool for thalassotherapy, a steam room and sauna. Additional amount you pay per cabin (above the usual room on the balcony), often less than what would pay for a Spa ticket for the cruise.
A limited number of sockets: most people think that the liners are too few outlets, especially considering the fact how much technology we carry about with us. Only the newest ships have USB ports. You can bring your own charging station or power strip (check to see if it’s on your cruise line) or to ask the steward. By the way, sometimes behind the TV or under the bed hiding the additional socket.
Bed linen on request: if you are picky about the cleanliness of the linen, some lines on request predostavlyayut you mattress toppers, top sheets and alternative pillow types. Don’t hesitate to ask, both before and during the cruise.
Hidden storage: the designers of cabins adept in creating maximum opportunities for storage. Examine the cabin or ask a steward to tell us what and where you can put. You can find extra storage space under the bed or couch, inside the Ottoman or behind a mirror.
Help with sea sickness: if you feel nausea in the cabin you can bring the green apples or soft crackers (crews claim it helps), and also, sometimes you can be given free medication for seasickness.
The best entertainment
Life hack for the casino: if you visit the casino to your card room can make the opening and give a free cord from staff in order for you do not forget the card in the slot machines.
Bonus Internet: many lines offer free minutes if you register the Internet package on the first day of the cruise.
Discounts on Spa treatments the first day Spa salons cruise ships often offer discounts on treatments in the first day and on the day of entry into port. Go to a Spa or view the newsletters to learn about the proposals.
Repetition of ideas: if an event occurs simultaneously with your massage, don’t worry. Shows with audience participation, frequently broadcast on the channel in your room. You can still catch the recording if you miss the concert.
Free Spa showers: free use of showers, saunas, and rooms with hydro-massage, non-trendy thermal suites. Shower in Spa, often means access to more clean towels, luxury bath accessories and a large shower stall and prevents fights over who gets first access to the bathroom. Using the free saunas is another great way to spend time usefully.
A ticket at the last moment: if you want to see one of the loudest show on Royal Caribbean or Norwegian (for example “Mamma Mia” or “Rock of Ages”), but the tickets are sold out, don’t worry. A book free tickets, but did not come, so, if you stand in the queue before the start of the session, the staff of the ship will let you subject to availability.
Secrets the cruise lines
Sweet treats from Celebrity: the Celebrity bonus includes delicious ice cream (free), cooked on the ship and enjoyed in buffet and to-order waffles with a choice of fillings. You can also order a Cup of candy toppings with no ice cream, if you like these Goodies.
Cheap lunch at HAL: Holland America lunch in the Pinnacle Grill to be paid with a discount of $ 10, and in the Explorer lounge every evening with complimentary chocolate truffles.
Coffee Royal Caribbean: café Promenade, Royal Caribbean offers high quality coffee is not Starbuck, but the coffee is much better that you will find at the buffet — and absolutely free.
Best sea view: The North Star on Royal Caribbean ships, Quantum class offers amazing views at any time, but the best — in the days when the ship is at sea. This is because the closed glass capsule that can rise 300 feet (90 meters) above sea level, is often not used during the stay in port.