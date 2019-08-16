31-year-old Ashley Graham is waiting for the firstborn
August 14, in the microblogging plus-size model Ashley Graham appeared in a publication that has long been awaited by many fans. The celebrity said that very soon she and her husband first son is born!
14 Aug Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin celebrated 9th wedding anniversary. Usually on this day the couple share joint photos but this time they have prepared for the followers something special.
“9 years ago I married a man who became the love of my life. Today we feel happy, grateful for everything and excited, because we and the imminent addition to our family!” — commented on the news model.
Netizens with great joy greeted the statement of the famous couple. Fans have long waited for Ashley to become a mother, from time to time knowing that she is in an interesting position.
As you can see, his promise, the young woman kept! The couple showed the ultrasound, which can be considered the baby, but yet did not disclose an approximate date of birth and the sex of the baby.
Recall that the model met her future husband, filmmaker Justin Erwin, in 2009, during the Church service. Soon the couple married. The couple live in perfect harmony, being one of the strongest pairs of Western show business.