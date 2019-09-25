32 hours of all he served: the student was the only member of staff in Texas
The student was the only member of staff in Texas due to the fact that his colleagues are unable to get to the place of work during the flood. About resident the Satchel Smith said in Facebook one of the guests Angela K. Chandler. This writes Lenta.Ru.
Caused by tropical storm Imelda, which struck the city of beaumont (TX), water cut at the Homewood Suites from the outside world. Because of the flood, the staff are unable to come to work and guests to leave the building. Receptionist Satchel Smith had 32 hours to service 90 people.
“The access road is flooded under water, highway I10 closed due to flooding. We can neither leave nor enter. The hotel is a mile (1.6 km) from us is flooded. The satchel was here all night. His colleagues are unable to reach, so he was left alone. He fixed the telephone, answered all our questions, made sure that everyone had a Cup of coffee or tea and helped us cook a hot Breakfast. He coped with this situation with dignity, kindness and beautiful smile on her face,” — wrote on his page on Facebook Chandler. She also had to post a photo of the student and called him a hero.
The publication became viral: 53 it scored thousands of likes and 13 thousand posts and 6.3 thousand comments.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Tropical storm Imelda has fallen on Texas massive rainfall led to extensive flooding. 4 people were killed and over a thousand evacuated.