32-year-old resident of India pretended to be 81-year-old man to fly to the United States
In India, at the international airport Indira Gandhi was arrested a 32-year-old Jayesh Patel, who was trying to fly to the United States, posing as 81-year-old. As later admitted Patel, he could not get a visa, so got hold of a fake passport and made up as grandfather. At first, his performance worked the staff of the Consulate without any problems a visa has been issued 81-year-old Amriki Singh. Patel bought a ticket to new York, but it caught the security personnel of the airport.
Gray beard and thick glasses, appeared to fit the age of the fake passport, but the makeup artist Patel has neglected one important detail not painted wrinkles. It was the first thing that caught my eye, and then the staff drew attention to the young vote and the black roots of his white hair and beard.
Of course, nowhere Jayesh did not fly he was charged with forgery.