33 shooting in two days: Chicago survived another bloody weekend
Dozens of people were injured and two were killed in Chicago (Il) in 33 incidents involving a firearm that occurred last weekend.
According to police, Saturday morning, August 10, until Monday morning, August 12, as a result of firing wounded at least 40 people, writes Fox News.
On Saturday around 3:15 a.m. a group of men on the sidewalk in the Humboldt Park suffered because of the shooting. 19-year-old boy was wounded in the arm and taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.
About 15 hours later, in Humboldt Park, there was another shooting, a 47-year-old man was in his car when “unknown assailant” approached the victim and fired. The man received two bullets and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Soon the doctors pronounced his death.
None of these cases, the police have failed to detain the criminals.
In addition, in a shooting in the West side of Chicago on Sunday morning injured six people, one of them is in critical condition.
According to police, five women and one man standing in the crowd gathered on the street near Garfield Park when someone in a light sedan opened fire on the people.
25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in the back. Three women were hospitalized in stable condition. In this case no arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.
Later on Sunday, it was reported another shooting from a passing car.
8-year-old girl was in Humboldt Park in the BBQ area at about 15:55, when unknown assailants in a passing blue Dodge Charger opened fire, injuring the child in the leg.
The witness said that the girl was playing next to her mother, when an unknown opened fire on her.
“They drove through the quarter three times, but the first time we thought all right, because we know them. Then they drove to us a second and third time, laughed at us, and then I heard six to ten shots,” she said.
The witness added that the police missed the gunmen when they left.
According to police, the girl is in “good condition”. No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting.
Weekend in Chicago often aktiviziruyutsya criminals, leading to firings, dozens wounded and hundreds dead. In 2019, the bloodiest began the first weekend of June when 10 people were killed and 42 wounded.