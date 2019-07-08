33 slang words that will help become your in new York
For those who live in new York and want to communicate with other residents in their language, the online edition of SpoiledNYC collected 33 of the most common slang words which will definitely come in handy in a conversation with new Yorkers.
Take it there – to get into some kind of trouble.
“Hey bro, trust me — you don’t wanna’ take it there”
Grill – look closely.
“Why are you grilling me?”
To front – to behave as if you have something, when in fact you do not.
“He’s’m fronting, he don’t own none of that sh*t!”
Brick – very very cold.
“It’s brick outside, put your hat on!”
Ratchet – a woman with very low social standards when it comes to sexual relations.
“You deal with her, she’s too rachet for me!”
Mad — has absolutely nothing to do with anger; instead, it intensifies the word that follows it.
“I’m mad hungry bro!”
Dumb is the word reinforces the word that follows it.
“That sandwich was dumb good”
Tight to get upset.
“I’m dumb tight over that bullsh*t last night”
Spaz — to be cruel to confront.
“She spazzed out on some dude at the club last night”
Thirsty to act desperately.
“Bro why you acting so thirsty?”
Thirstbucket to act too desperate.
“Why you acting like a thirstbucket, bro?”
Na’ mean “You know what I mean?”
“I payed dumb guap for this sweater, na mean?”
Guap is money (can also be used as a cake or cheese).
“I’m getting that guap, my man!”
Dead-ass — to act very seriously.
“I was dead ass when I told him”
Trippin’ or buggin’ – to make mountains out of molehills.
“Stop tripping over that text message— I didnt mean it”
Son is a good friend.
“What up, son?”
I’m good – to designate that you are all well.
“Nah I’m good, my man. What up with you?”
Tight — expresses the pleasure of something or someone.
“That whip is real tight, my man!”
Get outta here – to Express a high degree of confidence.
“Hold up my man! You serious?!? Get the f*ck outta here!”
Chill out scrap – a call to cool down and calm down.
“Honestly, just chill out scrap!”
Gully to be too simple.
“My man is so damn gully!”
The ‘hood — the area, usually low income. It can also mean that someone is a gang member.
“She lives in a crazy hood” or “Her brother is mad hood, yo!”
Kicks sneakers.
“Check out my new kicks!”
Ice – jewelry.
“Dammn! Look at all that ice on his neck!”
Whip – nice car, an expensive car.
“That’s the whip I want, my man!”
Hooptie – broken machine.
“I’m not riding around in that hooptie, b!”
We out – a way to say that the speaker or a group of people with him, ready to leave.
“Yo, get your sh*t, we out”
What it do – to ask how things were going.
“Hey my man, what it do?”
My G — friend is also the abbreviation for gangsta.
“What’s goin’ on, my G?”
Real talk – represents the seriousness of the mood.
“Real talk, I’m not down with how you were actin’ last night”
What’s good, madude — “what’s good” is used to ask what was happening, or what had happened, and “madude” is an abbreviation for brother or close friend.
“Yo!!! What’s good, madude?!? I haven’t seen you in a minute!”
Kid is a very close friend.
“What’s poppin’ kid?”