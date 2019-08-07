33-year-old Megan Fox has pleased his fans by posting a selfie to Instagram after long silence
The last time the actress updated her Facebook page a few months ago.
33-year-old Megan Fox recently disappeared out of sight of the fans. If her husband Brian Austin green often appears in public in connection with the release of the continuation of the series “Beverly hills, 90210,” the actress ignores social events. Moreover, Megan is not an active user of social networks, so fans struggling to follow the life of a star. For example, previous publication of a Fox on Instagram were made on April 25!
But yesterday, July 5, celebrity has surprised its subscribers, which, by the way, she’s got seven million. Celebrity finally updated my page — Megan has published three selfie! Fans were delighted with the beautiful appearance of the stars, and also noted that Fox has not practically changed, and now looks like a few years ago.