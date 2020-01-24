34 us military received a traumatic brain injury as a result of the Iranian shelling
The Pentagon said that the shelling by Iran of U.S. military bases in Iraq, 34 American military personnel received traumatic brain injuries of varying severity, reports BBC.
The official representative of the Ministry of defence of the USA Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that eight of the victims sent for treatment in America, and another nine are treated in Germany.
Another 16 military have been treated in Iraq and one in Kuwait; now they are returned to service, specified by the U.S. officials.
8 Jan Iran fired on two US military bases in Iraq, al-Assad and Erbil in retaliation for the murder of an influential General Qassem Soleimani. He died in Baghdad on 3 January as a result of U.S. drone strike.
Immediately after Iran attacks the US President Donald trump said that casualties among the Americans were not. It is the absence of victims, he called the reason he decided not to respond to Iran with new shocks.
Last week the Pentagon reported that after Iranian attacks with symptoms of a concussion and was hospitalized 11 people.
Now, Hoffman said that within a few days after January 8, the U.S. Secretary of defense mark Esper did not know about the victims of the us military.
At a recent economic forum in Davos, trump was asked about why Washington never told about the wounded, and he replied: “I heard that they had headaches and something else. But I can tell you that there was nothing serious.”
When he was asked about a possible traumatic brain injuries, trump said, “I don’t think this is a very serious injuries, when compared with other wounds that I saw.”
American Association of veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, criticized the administration trump for the fact that it took so long was not informed about the consequences of attack.
“This is very important, — said the founder of the Association Paul Rienhoff. — The American people are entitled to believe that the government will share information about our sons and daughters at risk. There is nothing more serious and sacred.”
The us army reports that traumatic brain injury is common to war zones. The most common reason for them — the impact of the shock wave.
