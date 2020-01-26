35 jobs that will pay off quickly after graduating from College
Some professions pay better than others after graduation. Edition of USA Today collected 35 jobs that after graduating from College or University will pay off the fastest.
35. Industrial and manufacturing engineering
- Average annual income: $80 775
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,1%
- Total workforce: 222 080
34. Physics
- Average annual income: $81 112
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,3%
- Total workforce: 285 737
33. Naval architecture and marine engineering
- Average annual income: $81 378
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,9%
- Total workforce: 18 496
32. Chemistry
- Average annual income: $81 685
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,2%
- Total workforce: 582 466
31. Physiology
- Average annual income: $82 028
- The unemployment rate in 2018: a 2.5%
- Total workforce: 118 401
30. Political science
- Average annual income: $82 619
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,3%
- Total workforce: 1 252 188
29. Transport science and technology
- Average annual income: $82 827
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,1%
- Total workforce: 143 950
28. Information science
- Average annual income: $83 110
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,9%
- Total workforce: 129 405
27. Zoology
- Average annual income: $84 304
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,5%.
- Total workforce: 109 436
26. Engineering mechanics
- Average annual income: $84 511
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,7%
- Total workforce: 33 861
25. Management information systems and statistics
- Average yearly income: $85 945
- The unemployment rate in 2018: a 2.5%
- Total workforce: 230 592
24. Biology
- Average annual income: $86 647
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,2%
- Total workforce: 1 901 290
23. Mechanical engineering
- Average annual income: $87 064
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,4%
- Total workforce: 906 496
22. Genetics
- Average annual income: $87 626
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,2%
- Total workforce: 21 160
21. Public policy
- Average annual income: $87 795
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,7%
- Total workforce: 40 685
20. Construction services
- Average annual income: $87 875
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,8%
- Total workforce: 123 377
19. Chemical engineering
- Average annual income: $88 301
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,7%
- Total workforce: 250 316
18. Business Economics
- Average annual income: $88 370
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,4%
- Total workforce: 97 311
17. Aerospace engineering
- Average annual income: $89 506
- The unemployment rate in 2018: a 2.5%
- Total workforce: 113 174
16. Materials
- Average annual income: $90 686
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,7%
- Total workforce: 31 356
15. Electrical engineering
- Average annual income: $90 803
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,7%
- Total workforce: 1 061 227
14. Nuclear engineering
- Average annual income: $91 336
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,7%
- Total workforce: 18 922
13. Computer science
- Average annual income: $91 563
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,3%
- Total workforce: 1 330 385
12. Economy
- Average annual income: $92 744
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,1%
- Total workforce: 1 105 672
11. Biomedical engineering
- Average annual income: $94 915
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 3.5% of
- Total workforce: 66 187
10. Finance
- Average annual income: $95 511
- The unemployment rate in 2018: a 2.5%
- Total workforce: 1 228 980
9. Pharmacology
- Average annual income: $95 683
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 0,0%
- Total workforce: 12 762
8. Computer engineering
- Average annual income: $97 404
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,4%
- Total workforce: 367 633
7. Biochemical science
- Average annual income: $98 027
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,6%
- Total workforce: 221 984
6. Mathematical science
- Average annual income: $100 580
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 0,7%
- Total labour force: 17 415
5. Applied mathematics
- Average annual income: $100 742
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,5%.
- Total workforce: 40 021
4. Molecular biology
- Average annual income: $103 049
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,2%
- Total workforce: 88 506
3. Medical preparatory program
- Average annual income: $106 017
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,5%.
- Total workforce: 100 171
2. Petroleum engineering
- Average annual income: $107 444
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 5,5%
- Total workforce: 26 665
1. Actuarial science
- Average annual income: $110 110
- The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,5%.
- Total workforce: 20 766
