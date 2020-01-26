35 jobs that will pay off quickly after graduating from College

| January 26, 2020 | News | No Comments

Some professions pay better than others after graduation. Edition of USA Today collected 35 jobs that after graduating from College or University will pay off the fastest.

35 профессий, которые быстро окупятся после выпуска из колледжа

Photo: Depositphotos

35. Industrial and manufacturing engineering

  • Average annual income: $80 775
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,1%
  • Total workforce: 222 080

34. Physics

  • Average annual income: $81 112
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,3%
  • Total workforce: 285 737

33. Naval architecture and marine engineering

  • Average annual income: $81 378
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,9%
  • Total workforce: 18 496

32. Chemistry

  • Average annual income: $81 685
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,2%
  • Total workforce: 582 466

31. Physiology

  • Average annual income: $82 028
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: a 2.5%
  • Total workforce: 118 401

30. Political science

  • Average annual income: $82 619
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,3%
  • Total workforce: 1 252 188

29. Transport science and technology

  • Average annual income: $82 827
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,1%
  • Total workforce: 143 950

28. Information science

  • Average annual income: $83 110
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,9%
  • Total workforce: 129 405

27. Zoology

  • Average annual income: $84 304
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,5%.
  • Total workforce: 109 436

26. Engineering mechanics

  • Average annual income: $84 511
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,7%
  • Total workforce: 33 861

25. Management information systems and statistics

  • Average yearly income: $85 945
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: a 2.5%
  • Total workforce: 230 592

24. Biology

  • Average annual income: $86 647
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,2%
  • Total workforce: 1 901 290

23. Mechanical engineering

  • Average annual income: $87 064
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,4%
  • Total workforce: 906 496

22. Genetics

  • Average annual income: $87 626
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,2%
  • Total workforce: 21 160

21. Public policy

  • Average annual income: $87 795
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,7%
  • Total workforce: 40 685

20. Construction services

  • Average annual income: $87 875
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,8%
  • Total workforce: 123 377

19. Chemical engineering

  • Average annual income: $88 301
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,7%
  • Total workforce: 250 316

18. Business Economics

  • Average annual income: $88 370
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,4%
  • Total workforce: 97 311

17. Aerospace engineering

  • Average annual income: $89 506
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: a 2.5%
  • Total workforce: 113 174

16. Materials

  • Average annual income: $90 686
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,7%
  • Total workforce: 31 356

15. Electrical engineering

  • Average annual income: $90 803
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,7%
  • Total workforce: 1 061 227

14. Nuclear engineering

  • Average annual income: $91 336
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,7%
  • Total workforce: 18 922

13. Computer science

  • Average annual income: $91 563
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,3%
  • Total workforce: 1 330 385

12. Economy

  • Average annual income: $92 744
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,1%
  • Total workforce: 1 105 672

11. Biomedical engineering

  • Average annual income: $94 915
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 3.5% of
  • Total workforce: 66 187

10. Finance

  • Average annual income: $95 511
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: a 2.5%
  • Total workforce: 1 228 980

9. Pharmacology

  • Average annual income: $95 683
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 0,0%
  • Total workforce: 12 762

8. Computer engineering

  • Average annual income: $97 404
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,4%
  • Total workforce: 367 633

7. Biochemical science

  • Average annual income: $98 027
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 2,6%
  • Total workforce: 221 984

6. Mathematical science

  • Average annual income: $100 580
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 0,7%
  • Total labour force: 17 415

5. Applied mathematics

  • Average annual income: $100 742
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,5%.
  • Total workforce: 40 021

4. Molecular biology

  • Average annual income: $103 049
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,2%
  • Total workforce: 88 506

3. Medical preparatory program

  • Average annual income: $106 017
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,5%.
  • Total workforce: 100 171

2. Petroleum engineering

  • Average annual income: $107 444
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 5,5%
  • Total workforce: 26 665

1. Actuarial science

  • Average annual income: $110 110
  • The unemployment rate in 2018: 1,5%.
  • Total workforce: 20 766

Different
work
Educational program
profession
in СШАFacebookVkontakte

bookmark

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr