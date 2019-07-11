35 people were injured due to turbulence during the flight, Air Canada (PHOTO)

The plane Air Canada flying from Vancouver to Sydney, Australia, after he flew in from Toronto, have experienced sudden severe turbulence today, resulting in more than three dozen people were injured. It is reported that serious injuries no one got it.

The AC33 flight was diverted to Honolulu airport about 6:46 a.m. local time, where doctors examined the victims.

Initially, 25 people said that was traumatized, however, after doctors on Board examined the passenger, it turned out that injured 35 people.

Only on the Boeing 777-200 were 269 passengers and 15 crew members. The turbulence occurred two hours after they flew to Hawaii. It happened at altitude 10,973 meters approximately 966 km on southwest from Honolulu. The stewards at that time was involved in the distribution of food. The turbulence lasted only 10-15 seconds, but was powerful.

According to eyewitnesses, many of the passengers were not wearing seat belts, and there was no warning to fasten seat belts was not.

“Their heads all at once reached the ceiling,” – said one of the passengers on the Hawaiian TV station KTIV.

Passengers were provided hotel rooms Honolulu as long as the new flight to Australia will not be scheduled.