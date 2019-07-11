35 victims: the plane extra villages in Hawaii because of the strong turbulence
Air Canada flight from Vancouver (Canada) in Sydney (Australia) was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii due to the strong turbulence that led to the injuries of dozens of passengers.
Requesting emergency landing at Honolulu, crew also demanded that at the airport the plane was met by medical personnel, says CTV News.
The plane was flying over the Pacific when faced with the “unexpected turbulence”. At that time, the flight was a two-hour flight from Honolulu, it was the closest available airport. With the injuries of the passengers, the crew decided to change course and make an emergency landing in Hawaii.
On Board were 269 people including passengers and crew members. After planting nine people were taken to nearby hospitals.
The passengers were told that most of the people on Board were asleep when the plane suddenly jerked down, forcing passengers to “bounce” up.
“Lady in front of us, I don’t think she was wearing a seat belt, and she hit the ceiling, said Sharon Thornton. — Several flight attendants were injured, many people had cuts on the head.”
Another passenger Lori Tyler said that they spent about four hours relaxing flight, many were asleep and only a few people watched the video on the monitors. After the occurrence of turbulence all woke up, the children started crying, the cabin fell, oxygen masks.
“Some people behind me fell off their chairs into the aisle, so it was scary,” admitted Tyler.
The incident resulted in about 35 people were injured, which, according to Air Canada, was negligible. Also injured one crew member.
Air Canada made a statement in connection with the incident: “Our main priority is always the safety of our flights, passengers and crew members, and as a precaution the medical staff is in place for inspection of passengers. Currently, we have taken steps to ensure the convenience of passengers, including hotel accommodation and food in Honolulu, and looking for options for continuing the flight”.