36-year-old Anne Hathaway will become a mother for the second time
About it the actress said fans in a personal microblogging.
The life of Hollywood celebrity to most people, looks perfect, has nothing to do with any problems. But this is just a picture that you carefully create and protect the insiders of the film industry, creating the perfect images that will cause only admiration. However, in recent years more and more actors and Actresses, singers, supermodels prefer to show their life as it is and not shy to talk about what they care about.
So, in his recent post on Instagram Anne Hathaway admitted that she went through a difficult diagnosis, difficult treatment and in order to become a mother. And so, it happened, she’s pregnant for the second time! Yes, the new photo of the actress posing with a rounded belly and looks very happy.
“It’s not for a movie. Well, if without jokes, I want to say to all who passed through the hell of unsuccessful attempts to conceive through infertility that none of my ways to become a mother was not the direct”,
admitted Ann.