37 deaths and thousands of cases of vaping: doctors predict the deterioration of the situation in the winter
The number of deaths from vaping has risen to 37 cases. The centers for control and prevention (CDC) officially confirmed more than 1800 cases of deterioration of health because of electronic cigarettes. This writes CNBC.
The total number of probable cases, according to the latest data, is 1888, from 284 newly diagnosed diseases and three new fatal cases for the last week. According to the CDC, there are cases in 49 States and the district of Columbia and the U.S. virgin Islands.
The CDC calls the disease EVALI (e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury — product use for vaping or electronic cigarettes are associated with lung damage). According to the CDC, most patients were using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the active ingredient of marijuana.
National and regional studies show that products containing THC, especially those who sell on the street or in other informal sources of illegal dealers, are associated with most cases of disease.
Electronic cigarettes are considered less harmful than traditional. However, representatives of the Department of health said that the health risk posed by long term use of wapow unknown.
Dr. Ann Suchat, chief Deputy Director of the CDC, said the number of cases associated with vaping is “flattened or even reduced.” She noticed that the disease is “a serious and potentially lethal, but preventable.”
Sucat warned that health authorities still do not know how the flu or other respiratory diseases, which increases in the winter, can affect patients with lung disease related vaping.
CDC recommends that you stop using electronic cigarettes and wapow, especially those that contain THC and purchased on the black market.
- Flavored electronic cigarettes is officially banned in the state of new York.
- Before the ban the electronic cigarette was introduced in San Francisco, making it the first city in the United States, who decided on this step.
- Doctors talk about “weepingboy epidemic”, while manufacturers of electronic cigarettes claim that their health risk is still less than the harmful effects of traditional Smoking.