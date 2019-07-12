37-year-old Federer beat Nadal this was another super battle at Wimbledon (photos, video)
On Friday, July 12, one of the four tournaments of the Grand slam Wimbledon with a prize Fund 49,43 million dollars was held semi-final matches in men (in women, the trophy contested by the offender of our Elina Svitolina Romanian Simona Halep and American Serena Williams).
Of course, most attention of the entire tennis world was riveted on the match of stars of world tennis — the third racket of the world 37-year-old Swiss Roger Federer (20 trophies at the tournaments of “Grand slam”!) and second in the world rankings, the 33-year-old Spaniard Rafael Nadal (18), gathered in the stands of the all England club are many celebrities.
Tennis legends met each other at Wimbledon for 11 years. Then, 2008, their opposition in the final lasted as much as 4 hours and 48 minutes and ended with the victory of Nadal, who interrupted his 65-match (!) winning streak of Federer on grass surfaces and soon moving closer relationships with first place in the world ranking.
2008. Federer congratulates Nadal with his first triumph at Wimbledon
First set the current duel players together earned over a career of more than 230 million dollars (Roger — 123,6 million, Rafael 109,5 million), ended with the victory of Federer in a tie-break. Rafa with the answer was delayed, outright defeating the Swiss in the second game. The third set remained for Roger, who leant his old opponent in the fourth game. In the end, anniversary, 40th, face-to-face confrontation of the legends of tennis, which lasted more than three hours, ended with the victory of Federer— 7:6 (3), 1:6, 6:3, 6:4.
Just look at how sick in the stands for her husband wife Federer Myroslava.
In the final match of the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world Federer on Sunday, July 14, will play with the first racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic, who in the semifinal defeated in four sets by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut (23rd) — 6:2, 4:6, 6:3, 6:2.
Recall that the champion of Wimbledon, Federer has won competitions in the London suburb of eight times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017), Djokovic — four times (in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018).
By the way, the Wimbledon finalists are already guaranteed 1 million 419 thousand in prize money and the winner of the tournament will add to your Bank account 2 million 983 thousand dollars.
Photo Getty Images
