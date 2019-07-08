37-year-old Olga Freimut showed off a perfect figure in a swimsuit (photo)
Known TV presenter Olga Freimut, which recently showed his younger sister and talked about the relationship with her to show her photo in a bathing suit. TV star who prefer online to discuss new books, gender and parenting, surprised rare photo in bikini. Olga has published in Instagram rare in the open bathing suit, showing her perfect athletic figure. It is worth noting that the 37-year-old mother of three looks great. And even age-related changes give the woman a certain charm.
“The Empress of Austria Sisi was very beautiful, a style icon. But in 34 years forbidden to fix himself in the portraits. Didn’t want to disappoint fans with the signs of ageing. As I understand CC, but to be ashamed of themselves over the years, not worth it. With age find on the face of the features that are absent in youth. Confidence, calmness, life experience. Does it need to hide?”, — said Olga.
She is now with the eldest daughter of Golden resting in Indonesia.
