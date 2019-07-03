39 networks that cover stores in the US in 2019
Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1, Gap and other chains announced the closure of about 7,000 stores in the first half of 2019 — more than during the whole of 2018. Coresight Research predicts that number could reach 12 000 by the end of the year.
39. Nordstrom
The closure of shops in 2019: 4
The company has invested in its discount stores Nordstrom Rack and in their stores taken place for online orders. But these efforts were insufficient.
With the drop in profits Nordstrom closed three stores this year and said that the fourth will be gone by August. One suburban shopping center of Seattle has been in business for almost 60 years.
38. Macy’s
The closure of shops in 2019: 4
At Macy’s almost traditionally announce the closure of stores as soon as holiday season. But this time, Macy’s had violated the tradition.
In November, the company said that a Department store in upstate new York will close in early 2019. Later several others also closed. CFO Paula Price told analysts that by the middle of may closed a total of four stores. Analyst Neil Souders of Global Data Retail says Macy’s needs to continue to close the place “where the return on investment impossible.”
37. Target
The closure of shops in 2019: 6
Even popular and trendy Target is a loss. But don’t worry, fans of Target — you will still have many places to use a credit card REDcard . The retailer planned to open about 20 new stores this year, it will be mainly small shops.
36. Kohl’s
The closure of shops in 2019: 8
Income from the Christmas season 2018 in Kohl’s has not been as good as expected, which led to the closure of four unprofitable stores in the beginning of this year. Since then, the company announced the closure of all four of its discount stores Off / Aisle.
But a spokesperson says the closure will be offset by the opening of four new stores, although they are smaller in size.
35. Lord & Taylor
The closure of shops in 2019: 9
America’s longest-running company stores (built in 1826) has closed its famous flagship store on Fifth Avenue in new York.
New York the shop has existed for more than a century and was the first person to put an animated Windows for Christmas.
34. Topshop
The closure of shops in 2019: 11
British fashion chain Topshop has received stellar reception when they invaded America in 2009. Celebrities, including rapper Jay-Z and supermodel Kate moss, celebrated the opening of the first store in USA in new York.
Now, after only 10 years, Topshop closes all its stores in such cities as Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and San Diego.
33. Walmart
The closure of shops in 2019: 17
Walmart has avoided any official announcements about the closure.
32. Z Gallerie
The closure of shops in 2019: 17
Upscale furniture store Z Gallerie is one of several retailers that declare bankruptcy in 2019, although the network hopes to find a buyer who will keep the company in business.
At the moment it covers about the fifth part 76 of its stores in 28 States.
31. J. Crew
The closure of shops in 2019: 20
Many shopping centres are dying, which is a serious problem for networks that rely on them — for example, J. Crew.
30. Winn-Dixie Southeastern Grocers
The closure of shops in 2019: 22
Southeastern Grocers closes about two dozen stores in less than a year after the company went bankrupt and closed nearly 100 of its stores.
29. JC Penney
The closure of shops in 2019: 27
The JC Penney got a lot in common with Sears: were both founded in the early 20th century, both are shopping centers in U.S. shopping malls, both had a great business related directories.
And now Penney is fighting for his life, like Sears.
28. Christopher & Banks
The closure of shops in 2019: 40
A lot went wrong for women’s clothing store Christopher & Banks, which decided to close 30 to 40 of the more than 450 stores over the next two and a half years.
Officials say that in 2018, the company acquired more clothes for spring and summer, than they could sell. Then because of delays with delivery, it was difficult to place new items on the racks.
27. Abercrombie & Fitch
The closure of shops in 2019: up to 40
The fashion retailer for teenagers and young people hopes to return, thereby reducing its size.
26. Francesca’s
The closure of shops in 2019: up to 40
Francesca’s — chain stores women’s clothes and accessories, which are having trouble attracting buyers. “Pedestrian traffic” in the stores has declined as the sale.
25. Bed Bath & Beyond
The closure of shops in 2019: 40
A popular retailer of home goods plans to close 40 of its stores in 2019, and, according to managers, their number may increase if landlords won’t offer the company more favorable lease terms.
24. The Children’s Place
The closure of shops in 2019: 45
If you are used to buying clothes for children at The Children’s Place, keep in mind that your store may disappear by the next season of school shopping.
Over the past few years, the retailer has worked hard to ensure that by 2020 to close 300 stores.
23. Party City
The closure of shops in 2019: 45
Party City announced the closure of approximately 45 of the approximately 870 stores party supplies. Financial results of the company slightly decreased due to the shortage of helium for her balloons. The deal, signed with a new supplier of helium, should help the stores recover.
22. CVS
The closure of shops in 2019: 46
Pharmacy giant CVS Health closed nearly 50 of its stores in April.
The company says that stores in 16 US States were “not effective enough”. They were only a few percent of the approximately 9,600 CVS pharmacies across the country.
21. Kmarts
The closure of shops in 2019: 48
Target, Kmart and Walmart opened their first stores in 1962году and was known as the “big three” discount retailers. But soon we will have only two.
It seems that Kmart is moving to a full closure.
20. Lowe’s
The closure of shops in 2019: 51
CEO Marvin Ellison said in his statement that the reduction is only part of “building a stronger business.”
19. Victoria’s Secret
The closure of shops in 2019: 53
Analysts say that instead of styles, we offer Victoria’s Secret, women are more interested in underwear, comfortable and made for all body types.
The retailer plans to close more than 50 of its stores. According to Bloomberg, this is more than three times more than usual.
18. The Office
The closure of shops in 2019: 59
The retailer said that it covers about 60 of its stores, Office Depot and OfficeMax this year. Over the past three years, the network has closed a total of about 300 stores.
17. Destination Maternity
ZUkrytie shops in 2019: 67
It is not surprising that many moms prefer to make purchases from the comfort of home and not go behind them to the Mall.
The company announced the closure of up to 280 stores over the next four years, including 67 during the 2019 fiscal year, which begins in July. The retailer wants to sell more of their maternity clothing online.
16. Sears
The closure of shops in 2019: 72
In 2019, more than 70 stores will cease operations, including the Sears at Mall of America in Minnesota, the largest shopping Mall in the United States.
15. Performance Bicycle
The closure of shops in 2019: 102
The operator of Performance Bicycle stores in 20 States from coast to coast conducting liquidation sales in all of its 102 stores.
Officials say that the company is mired in debt and struggling with higher costs due to tariffs imposed as part of the ongoing trade war.
14. Pier 1
The closure of shops in 2019: up to 145
The network reports that it has closed the year 2018, with a grim holiday shopping season in which sales fell by 13.7% compared to a year earlier. The company has identified Retail Dive Pier 1 as one of a dozen retailers who may be on the way to bankruptcy in 2019.
13. Jared: the Galleria of Jewelry
The closure of shops in 2019: 150
The company was not very successful holiday season of sales in 2018, and she closes 150 stores in the three-year plan, which is expected to close more than 3,500 locations worldwide.
12. Starbucks
The closure of shops in 2019: 150
Starbucks is in the process of creation. You can assume that Starbucks knows how to grow and open new stores.
No, they sometimes close them. And the number of stores that are expected to go bankrupt in 2019, will be three times more than usual. As a rule, Starbucks closes 50 stores every year, but this year may close 150.
The company States that it removes weaker coffee shops in saturated markets, but it will open new — in places where there are not many Starbucks.
11. LifeWay Christian Stores
The closure of shops in 2019: 170
LifeWay Christian Stores has announced the closure of the entire network of religious bookstores in 30 States, from Pennsylvania to California.
The company States that sales and transportation volumes in its key points are reduced. According to Lifeway, the online audience is growing five times, so now it will move even more resources to your Internet business.
10. Things Remembered
The closure of shops in 2019: more than 200
Things Remembered is a store where you can purchase virtually anything engraved, embroidered and personalized jewelry, keychains, bathrobes, oven mitts, door knobs, jars, piggy banks, paperweights and so on and so forth.
Reuters reports that the network closes more than half of its approximately 400 stores.
9. Gap
The closure of shops in 2019: up to 230
When Gap was the coolest store in the Mall, a place where you could buy t-shirts, khakis, pants and jeans.
But that was long ago. Nowadays, young purchasers do not think about how to get into the Gap, and instead find the more fashionable and affordable clothes at Target or in networks of fast fashion such as H & M.
Thus, Gap plans to close about 230 shops within two years.
8. Chico
The closure of shops in 2019: the first at least 250
Chico’s can’t beat Amazon, and so closes its stores. He now sells its products in the online store and QVC.
7. Fred’s
The closure of shops in 2019: 312
Fred’s hoping to become a giant in the pharmacy business. When Walgreens and Rite Aid tried to join last year, Fred’s has offered to buy hundreds of shops. But the merger of Walgreens-Rite Aid never happened.
6. Shopko
The closure of shops in 2019: 363
After the bankruptcy of the company in January, the retailer has decided to close all its stores by mid-June.
5. Family Dollar
The closure of shops in 2019: 390
Family Dollar at one time were in competition with other retailers, but now they are also facing difficulties.
As a result, this year will be closed to 390 locations Family Dollar, and another 200 will be turned into the Dollar Tree stores.
4. Charlotte Russe
The closure of shops in 2019: 512
Charlotte Russe — store chain of women’s clothing, which has existed since the mid-1970 years — declared bankruptcy in February and initially said it would close about one-fifth of the more than 500 of its stores.
But on the retailer’s website indicated that all stores will be closed.
3. Dressbarn
The closure of shops in 2019: 650
After nearly 60 years in business, a women’s clothing store Dressbarn fully closed.
2. Gymboree
The closure of shops in 2019: 800
Network, which sells clothes for children and babies, went bankrupt in 2017. It will close all of its 800 stores Gymboree and Crazy 8.
1. Payless ShoeSource
The closure of shops in 2019: 2100
For several generations Payless were given the opportunity to buy inexpensive shoes. But even Payless has been problems with the competition online. Now the network is closing its last 2 100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and out of the business.