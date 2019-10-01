39-year-old Gisele bündchen became the face of anti-aging line of cosmetics Dior
Dior announced who will represent the Capture Totale line, aims to increase radiance and skin rejuvenation.
The selection of the Brazilian model for the role of the official line of skin care Capture Totale — is not accidental. Giselle is actively promoting healthy, natural beauty. Also a former Victoria’s Secret angel leads a lifestyle based on communion with nature, frequent meditation and inner harmony.
Gisele bündchen is the goodwill Ambassador of the UN for the protection of the environment and activist who strives to protect the planet. “Unique woman and a legendary line of care Capture Totale United in search of naturalness and tranquillity”, — commented on the events of the French House.
Happily, when the money is the person who is closest to the ideals of the brand and the line in particular. We can see a top model in the advertising campaign in 2020.
In addition to Gisele Bundchen beauty the House of Dior ambassadors are Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne, which provides a range of care for young skin Capture Youth.