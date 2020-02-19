4 credit cards for travelers that can save you hundreds of dollars
Looks like the purpose of your trip? A romantic trip to Barcelona? Meeting the family on the other side of the Atlantic? Or maybe you just want to go on vacation somewhere in a warm place to rest from the long winter? MoneyTalksNews tells how to make the trip more profitable by using credit cards.
If you love to travel and don’t use a credit card, which offers special points, you lose the opportunity to save money — just think about the free hotel stays, free flights or upgrades. Your goal should be to get the best bonus card traveler with the most flexible rewards program card that fits your spending and traveling.
CapitalOne® Venture® Rewards
Advantages: this versatile card offers a huge welcome bonus of 50,000 miles after you spend $ 3,000 from the account during the first three months. You earn double miles for every dollar spent on the card. Until you pay off your card each month, you can significantly increase the number of miles for traveling.
What else you need to know:
- There is no date for when the map does not provide bonuses while traveling.
- The points are translated more than a dozen hotels and loyalty programs airlines.
- There is no fee for foreign transactions.
- No fee for the first year, with the next — $ 95 per year
Chase Sapphire Preferred
Advantages: this card is highly rated accumulate 60 000 bonus points after you use it for purchases in the amount of $ 4,000 within the first three months after account opening. Exchange of accumulated points is made easy with swerveball the program of this card.
What else you need to know:
- You can earn 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and meals in restaurants around the world and 1 point for every $1 spent on other purchases .
- Points are transferred at a ratio of 1:1 in other loyalty programs of airlines and hotels. And, if you use the bonus Chase Ultimate Rewards, you will earn 25% more profit — for example, 60,000 points will be equal to 750 dollars per trip.
- When booking through Chase Ultimate Rewards no days without service or travel restrictions.
- There is no fee for foreign transactions.
- The cost of this card is $ 95 a year.
You may know that Southwest Airlines is the country’s largest budget airline with flights to more than 100 U.S. cities and 10 international destinations. The company performs about 4,000 flights a day in peak season. Using one of their credit card you can quickly accumulate reward points and get access to the many options of flights and vacation for less money.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus
Advantages: when you use this credit card in the amount of $ 1,000 in purchases within the first three months you will receive 40,000 points in Rapid Rewards. Program, frequent flyer Southwest Rapid Rewards consistently receives high ratings among similar programs airlines. US News & World Report named it “best for the budget travellers, based in the United States who frequently fly to major cities in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean”.
What else you need to know:
- You will receive 3000 bonus points on the anniversary of your account.
- You will be able to earn 2 bonus points for every $1 spent at partner hotels and Southwest Rapid Rewards, and rental cars.
- For all other purchases earn 1 point for every $1 spent.
- Missing dates without maintenance or restrictions on the location in the plane.
- The cost of this card is $ 69 per year.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier
Advantages: this card is very similar to the map of Rapid Rewards Plus accrued 40,000 points for $ 1,000 of purchases within the first three months — but it’s the best option for travelers who are thinking about international travel. Despite the higher annual fee, this card gives you 6000 bonus points after the first anniversary of use and does not charge any fees for foreign transactions.
What you need to know:
- You can get 2 bonus points for every $1 spent on purchases at hotels and Southwest Rapid Rewards, as well as purchase partners rental cars.
- For all other purchases you receive 1 point for every $1 spent.
- No dates, no service or restrictions on the location in the plane.
- No fees for foreign transactions.
- The cost of this card is $ 99.
