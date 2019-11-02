4 cups of water upon waking is a technique that has no side effects
Today it is very popular in Japan to drink water immediately after waking up every morning. In addition, scientific studies have proven the value of this.Below is the list of diseases that can be cured or mitigated by consuming water on an empty stomach.
The Japanese — recognized centenarians, their health envy people in other countries. It turns out that to waste time on envy is silly, because touch of Eastern wisdom to improve their health can each of us right now.All that is necessary to improve the health and prevent many diseases, only every morning to drink water.
Japanese medical Association has confirmed the healing effect of the abundant morning drink: the treatment of headaches, heart problems, bronchitis, indigestion and other diseases happens magically!
In particular we are talking about a long and serious illness.
The treatment of modern diseases with the help of water had been found successful by Japanese medical society and recognized as 100% effective cure for the following diseases:
- Headache,
- The physical pain
- Diseases of the cardiovascular system,
- arthritis,
- palpitations,
- epilepsy,
- overweight
- asthmatic bronchitis,
- tuberculosis,
- meningitis,
- diseases of the kidneys and bladder,
- vomiting,
- gastritis,
- diarrhea,
- diabetes,
- constipation,
- all eye diseases,
- diseases of the female organs,
- cancer and menstrual disorders,
- diseases of the ear, nose and throat.
METHODS OF TREATMENT
1. When you Wake up in the morning before brushing teeth, drink 4 x 160 ml of water.
2. Clean the teeth and mouth but do not eat or drink for 45 minutes.
3 . After 45 minutes you may eat and drink as usual.
4. After 15 minutes of Breakfast, lunch and dinner do not eat or drink for 2 hours.
5. Those who are old or sick and are unable to drink 4 glasses of water ( 160 ml), at the beginning can drink a little water ( for health) and gradually increase the dose, bringing it to 4 glasses per day.
Man after sleep has thicker blood due to the lack of water, so must drink water in the morning on an empty stomach. If the person is not doing and starts eating a sandwich with coffee, the blood becomes even thicker, since water is needed for digestion.
Coffee, tea are diuretics. This means that the body will excrete more water through the kidneys than you drank. The result is a chronic shortage of water, constantly thickened blood problems with a thick intestine. And further down the list. So before eating, drink water to ensure proper digestion. After eating you need to pass the time until the next receiving water or food. It is about 2-3-4 hours depending on what I ate and how much.
The water goes from an empty stomach 5-10 minutes. You receive a single burp, when the gatekeeper opened up and water came out. Water rapidly enters the large intestine and absorbed. And therefore the body can safely excrete juices in the stomach without thickening of the blood.
You will need only 2 minutes to make this “elixir of life”, but so good!
1. The immune system of the body. Lemon is rich in vitamin C and potassium. It stimulates the brain and nervous system, controls blood pressure.
2. The drink will align alkaline balance, because citric acid increases the acidity.
3. Metabolism. Lemon juice contains pectin, which helps the body fight hunger. In addition, it has been proven that people who maintain an alkaline diet lose weight faster.
4. Lemon juice stimulates digestion. The warm water serves to stimulate the gastrointestinal tract and peristalsis.
5. This drink has a mild diuretic action. Lemon water increases the rate of urination, which helps cleanse the body while maintaining urinary tract health.
6. Clears the skin. In addition, vitamin C helps to reduce wrinkles and disappearance of spots on the skin because it removes toxins from the blood.
7. A glass of water is a struggle with dehydration, in the morning all the systems will start working properly in the first place – the adrenal glands, which secrete hormones. The body will be ready to stress, and the whole day will be able to function normally.
Is attached the list below gives the recommended number of days for major diseases:
1. High blood pressure — 30 days
2. Gastritis — 10 days
3. Diabetes — 30 days
4. Constipation — 10 days
5. Cancer — 180 days
6. TB — 90 days
7. Patients with arthritis should follow this procedure 3 days in the first week, and since the second – every day.
This technique has no side effects, however, at the beginning of treatment the amount of urination may increase.
It would be better if You continue this procedure and after treatment, and make it the norm.
Drink water and stay healthy and active.
Important detail. The Chinese and Japanese drink hot tea during meals (not cold water). It is time to adopt this habit. We just won. Explain for those who like to drink while eating it cold drinks. Cold water reduces the absorption of food, as foods containing fats zagustevat.
In other words, the oils in the liquefied state faster react with oxygen and are better absorbed by the gut than if You wash down the food with cold drinks. Accordingly, the fats are deposited under the skin and the chance of cancer is reduced in dozens of times.
1. Lemon as a source of electrolytes
Lemon is rich in electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium, sodium and calcium, and many people don’t even know what this combination allows you to create your own hands is the perfect sports drink.
Instead of wasting money on drinks that contain a lot of sugar, you can cook much more healthy drink (and do it for less money) at home.
Here is one possible recipe:
40 ml lemon juice stir in 1 liter of water, add 3 tablespoons of honey and a quarter teaspoon of salt. The output to get a drink for 4-5 servings.
2. Lemon as immunity booster
If you feel that sick, try to drink a glass of warm water with lemon juice and honey to strengthen your immune system.
One lemon contains about 50% of the daily value of vitamin C. Along with minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, which is also contained in the lemon, we get natural immunity booster.
3. Lemon as a remedy for nausea and motion sickness
Motion sickness is not the most pleasant thing, especially when this happens during travel or leisure. If you do not have medications and pharmacies nearby too, try to hold in his mouth a slice of lemon. This will help you to feel better. Lemons — an excellent remedy in the fight against nausea.
4. Lemon as a natural antipohmelin
Sometimes in life there are situations when, on the morning we regret that yesterday I drank too much alcohol. If it happened to you, know that you’ll help the lemon.
Lemon is not only struggling with nausea and supplies the body with electrolytes (which are lost during a party), but also helps to remove toxins from the liver.
Squeeze the lemon into water and drink this juice.
5. Lemon as a remedy for bloating
Bloating can have various causes. But the same as motion sickness, this illness creeps up on us at the wrong time.
If you woke up one morning and feel discomfort in the abdomen, drink a drink made by a special recipe. Take 4-5 slices of cucumber, cut into slices half a lemon, a quartered orange, a few mint leaves and dip it all in a litre carafe of cold water (preferably with ice). This should help.
6. Lemon as a liver cleanser
The human liver is much more important than many of us are accustomed to believe. At least because it is responsible for the execution of more than a hundred different functions in the body. Clogged with toxins the liver can cause disorders of many processes that occur in the body that impact on health and well-being.
A great way to cleanse your liver is to use the lemon peel. The rind of citrus (lemons, oranges) are rich in a substance called D-lemon. It effectively removes from the body toxins, including toxins from the liver.
7. Lemon as protection from cancer
Lemon and lemon juice is a powerful natural sources of antioxidant vitamin C. Vitamin C prevents the body’s free radicals which often cause cancer.
So the rule is to use a little lemon or lemon juice at least once a day.
8. Lemon as a remedy to fight obesity
Of course, the mere fact that you are eating the lemon will make your body slimmer. However in conjunction with diet and exercise, daily consumption of lemon helps to get rid of extra pounds.
The thing is that the lemon speeds up the metabolism and provide the body with energy, allowing you to stay active throughout the day.
Adding a small amount of crushed red pepper (Chile) in water mixed with lemon juice will give you energy and speed up metabolism.
9. Lemon as a means of lowering the level of cholesterol in the body
In 2013, the International Journal of Humanities and Social Science conducted a study among people suffering high blood pressure. Participants were divided into three groups. The first group was given a glass of water with lemon juice. Participants in the second group were given one Apple. And the third group was given an Apple and a glass of water. And asked them to conduct training.
At the end of the experiment the first group had recorded the most significant decrease in the level of cholesterol. Those who had and Apple and lemon juice, was in second place.
From this, scientists concluded that eating lemon helps to lower the cholesterol level in the blood.
10. Lemon as protection against the formation of kidney stones
You can see how lemon is useful for a person. But we have not described all properties. The use of lemon also prevents kidney stones because it contained citrate. Scientists already have evidence that the citrates contained in the urine, do not allow the calcium to stick together with other substances, which usually leads to the appearance of the stones.
Drink lemon water daily to prevent the emergence or growth of kidney stones.
11. Lemon as an aid in asthma
Due to its anti-inflammatory properties of lemon are also helpful to relieve the symptoms of asthma. It reduces inflammation, the Airways are opened and the person can breathe better.
Taking one tablespoon of lemon juice an hour before meals, according to studies, can help to alleviate the symptoms of asthma.
Important! Lemon juice from the bottle does not produce the same effect on our body fresh. Scientists from the Asthma Initiative of Michigan came to the conclusion that lemon juice from the bottle can trigger an asthma attack.
12. Lemon as a remedy for stress and insomnia
In order to use lemon to affect your mood and sleep quality, try to use it as a means of aromatherapy.
All that is required is a fresh lemon and a container of water. Boil water, squeeze into it the lemon juice and add the rest of lemon. Then place a container with a mixture of near and just inhale the scent.
It is proved that the scent of lemon reduces stress, anxiety and calms the mind. This is a great alternative to sleeping pills and antidepressants. Try.
As you can see, the list of useful properties of lemon and its application to improve health is quite large. Not so important, whether you make use of all the tips or only a few, the fact remains that the lemon must be one of the main products in your shopping list.