4 drinks to prevent bloating
Millions of people are regularly faced with the problem of bloating, bringing a lot of trouble. In order to overcome it, it is often necessary to include in the diet the following drinks.
Fresh mint tea. Mint helps relax the muscles between the stomach and the esophagus that leads to the release of excess gas. In addition, mint contains components which normalize intestinal contractions. Lastly, mint helps in controlling the inflamed bowel syndrome — another cause of bloating.
Chamomile tea. Drinking chamomile tea before bedtime helps to alleviate symptoms of indigestion and eliminates trapped gases in the stomach. Animal studies also suggest that chamomile prevents bacterial infections that cause stomach ulcers and associated swelling.
Bath with fennel seeds and cumin. This combination of seeds helps to fight the swelling, because both kinds soften the gastrointestinal system, relax her and help get rid of accumulations of gases. One study also showed that fennel seeds ease constipation, which is often a cause of bloating.
Pineapple and mint. Fresh iced tea with mint and pineapple contains bromelain, which promotes digestion of protein, ridding the intestines from bloating after a meal. Bromelain helps to break down proteins in the stomach, which relieves the symptoms of bloating, as found by the experts of the American cancer community.