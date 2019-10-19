4 effective way of getting rid of the “bulldog” cheeks
A symbol of youth women — not the face or neck, and cheeks, elasticity and freshness which is the best of her life passport. Experts say: while cheeks remain round and rosy as a child, their owner (-ence) will always remain in the eyes of the young. But if they begin to move down from the face, and even to turn into a so-called Bryl — surrounding immediately thrown half a dozen or so years. To prevent this process or in case of its occurrence can be stopped with a simple and effective means.
5 main reasons why saggy cheeks
Age. The withering of muscles is an inevitable process, its results are manifested on the face for 40 years.
Heredity can be one factor in the loss of skin elasticity before their time.
Overweight. Severity of excess weight affects all the skin that begins to SAG under its influence. Face first “move out” cheek.
The ultraviolet light. The scorching rays of the sun are the main enemy of the skin. From the long stay under them suffer the skin tissue, which leads to loss of their elasticity.
Nicotine. The decrease in blood flow to the face is another factor sagging cheeks. If Smoking is accompanied by beriberi, the process of aging accelerates.Homemade mask tighten cheek and correct the face oval
There is a whole set of special procedures that help improve facial contours and at the same time to solve the problem of sagging cheeks.
Cosmetic procedures to tighten the cheeks:
bioreinforcement facelift or a vector;
lifting massage;
biorevitalization as a subcutaneous injection;
aqualix.
However, all these clever manipulations can be partly replaced by homemade masks homemade. Moreover, they not only solved a major problem such as sagging cheeks, but also helps to tone the skin and adjust it oval.
Egg mask. Beat the egg until frothy. Add honey if the skin is dry, or steamed oat flakes, if she’s fat. The resulting mass apply on face for 10 mins Wash off first with warm, then cool water.
Mask tightens cheeks and corrects the oval.
Honey-smetana mask. Take equal proportions of cream and honey. Mix and apply on cheeks. To withstand 10 minutes, then rinse with warm water.
Mask tightens cheeks and nourishes the skin.
Mask-scrub. 2 tbsp flakes of Hercules pour boiling water. Let stand, then add 1 tbsp of natural yogurt, honey and chopped almonds. The resulting mass apply on the cheeks and massage them in a circular motion. Rinse.
This scrub eliminates bulldog cheeks and tones the skin.
Diet for sagging cheeks: give up salt and sugar
Special face masks along with creams with lifting effect, will not be effective, if not timely adjust the diet. The first to be eliminated salt and sugar. They cropped the fluid in the body, thus causing it to swelling. The same applies to fatty and sugary foods, which in addition to swelling threatened by the addition of excess calories. And alcohol may damage the skin condition.
Products from which to opt for healthy cheeks:
hot spices, salt, sugar;
rich broth, fatty meats, lard;
carbonated beverages;
strong tea, coffee;
alcohol.
More than half of the diet should be fruits and vegetables. Fiber will help to cleanse the bowel, a condition which affects the complexion.
Those who are suffering from plumpness of the cheeks, should be connected to such a diet and fasting days.
Start the morning with a light massage of the cheeks
Another tool that allows you to tighten the cheeks, is massage. Enough daily to massage this area of the face in just 10 minutes, to remove puffiness and sagging. Beauticians recommend to start your day with a morning impact on the area of the lower part of the cheeks and chin.
How to make herbal massage with the towel for cheeks:
wet face towel in a prepared herbal decoction;
compress towel like an accordion, to bring the lower face;
straighten the towel so that it struck the chin;
in the same way to strike a towel on the lower parts of the cheeks.
Instead of herbal decoction, you can use saline solution.
Another excellent remedy for sagging cheeks is honey massage. For its implementation it is necessary to put liquid honey on your fingers and put them to her cheeks, starting to RUB the skin. When the honey will be absorbed, you can do the pinch movement, they will contribute to the increased blood flow to this area. After the procedure, the honey should be washed and on the face to moisturize.
Since the area of the cheeks focus important muscle — buccal, chewable, large and small zygomatic muscle muscle laughter, the massage of this region should be performed in sequence: effleurage (flat, circular, with displacement of the skin), kneading, effleurage, vibration.
Exercises for cheeks instead of circular facelift
Every plastic surgeon knows that if daily massage of the cheeks to reinforce specific exercises, this will help to tighten skin and prevent the appearance of double chin. In other words, the surgical facelift is not required, if to do exercises for cheeks, which includes feistiness.
Exercises for sagging cheeks
To raise his head and turn to the left to feel the muscle tension. Then turn right and stay for 2-4 min Repeat five or six times.
To do snappy turns with the neck left and right. Five to ten times.
The air dial on the cheek, hold for 10 seconds and abruptly release it. Repeat, but have to roll the air cheeks: up and down, right and left, in a circle.
The air to dial in the cheeks and produce intermittently through pursed lips.
On the face to put his hands so they covered her lips, and her fingers were on his cheeks. The opposing fingers, try to smile, then relax.
These simple exercises will help to prevent the sagging of the cheeks and at the same time improve the condition of lips. Their contour will become clearer and they will get children’s swelling. What is particularly nice: to perform them does not need a particular place or time. You can do not looking up from the monitor. Most importantly, remember that youth is not so much necessary.