4 killed and 2 wounded: in California, the robber made a terrible massacre
Wednesday, August 7, in southern California in a series of robberies killed at least 4 people and two were stabbed. About it writes USA Today.
Police arrested 33-year-old man who allegedly committed the attack haphazardly within two hours in neighboring cities garden grove and Santa Ana, located to the South-East of Los Angeles (CA).
It seems that the motive of the suspect is anger and hatred, said at a press conference, the Lieutenant of police garden grove Karl Whitney. Police arrested an unnamed suspect in 7-Eleven convenience store in Santa Ana, where he disarmed and killed the guard. Authorities found the suspect by tracking his silver Mercedes to the Parking lot of the store.
“We know that this guy was full of anger, and today he hurt a lot of people,” said Whitney.
According to Whitney, the police at first responded to a report of a burglary in the apartment and found the wounded. The suspect also robbed the store bakery, cash check cashing, and the insurance company office where he shot the woman with a knife several times in the back.
Received another call from the same apartment complex, Whitney said police found two men stabbed. One died on the balcony and another in the hospital.
According to Whitney, the suspect also wounded a man at a gas station, almost cutting off his nose and killed an employee at the Subway restaurant.
All of the victims and suspect are Hispanic. The investigation is ongoing.