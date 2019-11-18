4 mobile apps to find the best discounts on Black Friday
There comes a season of gifts: of course, you want to buy them at the best price. Black Friday and cyber Monday there will be discounts and sales. Describe how you can use your smartphone or tablet to search for the lowest prices.
29 November and 2 December — Black Friday and cyber Monday are the most anticipated days of the year for all shopping fans, reminiscent of USA Today. How you can help apps for smartphone? It’s very simple and convenient: with them, you will be able to find great deals in store or online, they will be able to alert you about sales or discounts on products that you are interested in, provide coupons to scan at the store or offer cashback for purchases.
Here are four great free apps that you can download in the App Store (iPhone, iPad) or Google Play (for Android devices).
Slickdeals
This popular app has received the name in honor of the largest community for exchange of information on discounts and sales on the Internet (same site more than 20 years). Allows you to share the best deals on products, services, travel and more.
The community votes on every online or retail business, discuss on forums of Slickdeals, and the hot pass into the category of “bargains” (e.g. 50% discount on the smart column Amazon Echo Dot). The best of the popular proposals are then screened by editors, who determine whether there is enough profitable to buy in order to make it on the main app page. There is also a special section on “Black Friday”.
If you want to see the price for the goods — for example, for a particular model of TV, when she falls at least up to $ 700 — you can subscribe to notifications “on deals” and receive notifications.
The website Slickdeals.net also offers coupons, promo codes, weekly ads, free classifieds and a new Chrome browser extension that shows in your desktop.
Flipp
A popular application for retail customers. Flipp not only unites all those paper brochures from the stores that usually bring under your door, but also provides the best deals. Also available is a special category of “Black Friday”.
To begin, enter your postcode and the app will show you the nearest retailers and products offered by them, regardless of whether you are looking for consumer electronics, household items or home accessories, fashion products or food. In addition, the app (and the website) will find the related coupons that you can use for even more savings.
Click and hold on the product icon to learn more, or try a quick press to the virtual enshrine it in the list. This “smart” shopping list that also allows you to enter a word, such as “video doorbell” to see the best offers nearby.
The app also stores your loyalty cards so you don’t need to carry all that plastic.
Rakuten
It’s one thing to save money when shopping, but how about earning it? App Rakuten (formerly known as Ebates) pays cash every time you shop online through participating retailers — and there are many.
Here’s how it works: register for a free account and start the app or website, when going to shop. You can now click (or select) the logo of supported store to find the products. Shops include Amazon, Macy’s, Walmart, eBay, Kohl and not only. Next you need to enter a key word into the search bar at the top.
Buy products in the online store, and you will begin to earn money, which can be obtained in the form of a check or credit your PayPal account. Return percentage depends on the retailer, but Rakuten says you can get up to 40% cash in more than 2,500 stores.
Same cashback apps: Ibotta, Shopkick and Swagbucks.
eBay
Although many people prefer to shop in the store (or website or app), do not forget about the application online on the Network, you can also find great discounts on Black Friday or cyber Monday.
There is a myth that all the goods on eBay actually been used. The company denies this and claims that most of the goods are new. And if you don’t want to bid at the auction, most of them you can buy immediately.
You can find some great deals in the eBay app (and website ebay.com/deals), including many exclusive, hard to reach and outside of the country products that can deliver to your door or bring the person for whom you ordered it.
The app is easy to use and allows you to communicate with the seller directly. Make sure that took into account the delivery time, if you want to get a gift under the tree this holiday season.
Examine the seller before you buy — you can check his rating and comments on it. Don’t be afraid to ask questions before paying.
A good source for finding local discounts are applications for local classifieds, such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and letgo. Don’t forget about security: meet with the seller in a public place (or even better, bring someone) and inspect the thing before handing over her money.